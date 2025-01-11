Eben Etzebeth has been spotted showing off his expensive Mercedez Benz GLS 450 car while on festive holiday with his wife, Anlia, and their daughter

The South African rugby superstar is one of the top Mzansi celebrities who are brand ambassadors for the German automobile company, with his friends Dricus du Plessis and Siya Kolisi also on the list

The New Year post from the Sharks star sparked different reactions from fans on social media

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth is one of the celebrities who have tried to keep his private life discrete on many occasions, but he's been letting some things about himself out lately on social media.

The Sharks Lock and his family celebrated Christmas and New Year's in Cape Town, outside their multi-million mansion in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Durban.

Eben Etzebeth showed off his expensive Mercedes Benz while spending festive holiday with his wife, Anlia, and daughter, Elizebedi. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth flaunts R2.5m Mercedes Benz while on holiday with wife, daughter

Etzebeth, while updating his followers on social media, posted a picture of his R2.5 million Mercedes Benz GLS 450 alongside his wife, Anlia Etzebeth and his daughter.

Eben Etzebeth flaunts his R2.5 million Mercedes Benz GLS 450 car while on holiday with Anlia and his daughter, Elizebedi. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Instagram

The Springboks star is one of the car brand's ambassadors alongside his close friend Siya Kolisi and UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

The ambassadorial deal with the car brand has seen him cruise around town with some of the expensive vehicle models manufactured by the German company.

"And our time in Cape Town comes to an end—incredible time spent with family and friends over the Christmas period. May 2025 be a blessed year for everyone 🎉," the South African rugby superstar captioned the picture.

The picture received many comments and reactions from his Instagram followers, most of whom wished him a great year and expressed their happiness that he was back in Durban.

Reactions as Etzebeth flaunts R2.5m Mercedes Benz

rindienel wants Etzebeth to move to Cape Town permanently with his family:

"Time for you to permanently move back to the Cape, after all, is your home."

harch.co.za wished the Boks star an amazing year ahead:

"All the best for you this year my friend! 🔥"

who_is_nolu is hoping Eben can feature in Sharks' next match:

"We hope you're gonna play on the 11th 🙌👏"

urzulalombard also sent best wishes to Etzebeth and his family:

"Yes, so all good things come to an end. Believe you enjoyed your time with family and they probably spoiled your princess nicely. Happy 2025 is my wish for you two❤️ 🎉"

zoe_vorster said:

"👏 👏 Blessed year full of good news and maybe another baby😂"

reactrepairs on Eben's post:

"Happy 2025 , sorry we didn't bump into you somewhere it would have been awesome.🙏🏻"

Rachel Kolisi comments on Anlia's Christmas post

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi's ex-wife Rachel Kolisi commented on Anlia Etzebeth's post showing how she and her husband, Eben, spent the Christmas and New Year's celebration.

The South African businesswoman has been a regular follower on Anlia's page on Instagram, and she reacts to most of the actress post, especially when it involves her family.

Source: Briefly News