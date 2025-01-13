Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, have shared their lovely couple hangout on the beach during the last festive holidays

The South African professional Rugby star and his partner are popular on social media, as they give update on their lifestyle on their respective pages

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife Rachel also reacted to the beautiful video shared by the Springboks star on Instagram

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, continue to give lessons on couple goals on their social media pages.

The Mzansi super couple have been trending since the festive holidays were over. They keep sharing how they spent their Christmas and New Year celebrations on their Instagram pages.

Etzebeth is known to love keeping a private life despite being one of the popular figures on the South African Rugby National team. However, his wife, who is an actress and a singer, is active on social media.

Eben Etzebeth celebrates with wife Anlia van Rensburg following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match. Photo: David Davies.

Etzebeth and Anlia share lovely couple moments on the beach

Etzebeth's wife uploaded a beautiful video of her and the Springboks having a wonderful time on the beach during the holidays.

The South African singer tagged the video as a holiday challenge. In it, she is seen being lifted up by her husband while showing off her flexible body.

"Ons holiday challenge!🤭😅☀️," Anlia Etzebeth captioned the video on Instagram.

The video sparked different reactions from Anlia's followers on social media.

wheresocti wrote:

"Husbands take note, Eben not even flexing while holding his wife upside down 😍 couple goals 😍"

susan_wicomb reacted:

"Ek kan nie genoeg kry van die video nie. Julle is altwee super human!! Well done, Anlia, you got some skills girl."

tanja_rtm said:

"Aaah!! He looks at you with so much love!! You are such a beautiful couple! 🖤🖤"

urzulalombard commented:

"Eben and Anlia you are super cool it wants to be done. I love the kiss at the end. Anlia you and Eben are an incredibly beautiful couple. ❤️❤️"

delinapretorius shared:

"Spiderman kiss vibes. Love dit! En well done met die challenge ❤️"

magdaenedward responded:

"Wow well done you guys 🔥 @johande_visser_ look here. The uncle and I will not be able to do this, even if we are a perfect 10. The problem is he is the 1 and I am the 0. 😂 😂 😂"

pretty_samuels on Anlia's video said:

"My goal for 2025 to have that much balance 😅😍 (altho cameraman had ONLY ONE JOB) 😆"

Rachel Kolisi 'observes' Eben, Anlia's lovely moment on the beach

Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel, also reacted to the lovely moment shared by the Etzebeths on the beach.

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Eben Etzebeth and Anlia's lovely moment on the beach during holidays. Photos: Ashley Vlotman/Anlia Etzebeth.

The South African businesswoman was among Anlia's Instagram followers who liked the video. The 34-year-old is a regular on the actress's social media page.

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Anlia's Christmas post

Briefly News also reported that Rachel Kolisi reacted to Anlia Etzebeth's lovely pictures of how she and her family spent the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The former wife of the Springboks captain and Anlia are active on social media especially on Instagram.

