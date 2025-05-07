Siya Kolisi appears to be taking co-parenting quite well after making his split from Rachel official

The rugby star shared videos enjoying some quality time with his children and sister, radiating joy and happiness

Followers admired the family and praised Siya and Rachel's seemingly healthy co-parenting relationship

Siya Kolisi posted videos bonding with his family.



Siya Kolisi is in his co-parenting era, and he and his ex-wife, Rachel, are working on keeping things as normal as possible amid their divorce.

Siya Kolisi spends time with his kids

Months after mutually announcing their divorce, Siya and Rachel Kolisi appear to be taking the new change rather well.

Despite his busy schedule, in between training, travelling and tackling opponents, the Springboks captain spends as much time as he can with his children, Kiki and Nic, as well as Siya's sister, Liphelo:

"Impolo yodwa."

Siya Kolisi and his kids went horseback riding.



From horseback riding at a vineyard to Nic and Siya racing and wrestling on beanbags, it's quite evident that the Kolisis enjoy each other's company despite the highly publicised divorce.

Rachel, on the other hand, has been embracing being a single mom and is very active in her kids and adopted children's lives.

She recently took Phelo to her matric dance and received high praise from supporters for keeping their relationship intact.

Briefly News also covered Rachel's excitement while proudly flaunting her kids' and nephews' business.

She joked about being in her "full-time mom era," alluding to her recent resignation from the Kolisi Foundation.

Here's what fans said about Siya Kolisi's post

Fans praised Siya for being a present father and showed love to his family, all while admiring his apparently healthy co-parenting relationship with Rachel:

lynn_c_barnes said:

"Absolutely beautiful!"

fabkaybe wrote:

"Siyanithanda, Kolisi family, siyanithandazela futhi! UThixo uyayizwa ayiphendule imithandazo."

cappuccinolady admired Siya and Rachel:

"You two take co-parenting to a new level."

lynnetterubymitchell2022 posted:

"Nothing like family time."

Fans praised Siya Kolisi for being a present father.



anny__gubelani gushed over Siya:

"Present dads!"

mariatyrannes1 showed love to the Kolisis:

"You are an amazing dad, Siya. You have a beautiful family."

athipetela added:

"The shade thrown here is wild! From “Iyazi no yazi rose” to “uLazelaphi ihashi wena?”

mark5906 responded:

"What an amazing dad you are."

nono_bali gushed over the family:

"You have a very beautiful family. Aunty is so adorable."

New details about Rachel Kolisi's "resignation" revealed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Rachel Kolisi's sudden exit from the Kolisi Foundation.

The mother of two was said to have stepped down as co-CEO and was showered with praise for her work and for helping keep the foundation afloat.

However, it was later revealed that her "resignation" was involuntary and rather a "constructive dismissal" by the foundation's board as per some CCMA documents.

It's alleged that Rachel's posts about her divorce from her husband Siya may have contributed greatly to the decision, and South Africans vowed to support her as she took the foundation to court.

