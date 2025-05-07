Cassper Nyovest's baby mama recently opened up about their son's cancer journey

Thobeka Majozi got candid in a heartwarming message about her son finally being declared cancer-free

Her message resonated and touched many hearts as followers celebrated Khotso's victory over the deadly disease

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest's son has been declared cancer-free. Images: Instagram/ bexxdoesitbetter, Twitter/ casspernyovest

The mother of Cassper Nyovest's son jumped for joy and praised the Most High as she opened up about their son's cancer.

Thobeka Majozi speaks on son's cancer journey

It has been a long time coming for Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, but it seems the worst is finally behind them.

After their unexpected breakup that led Mufasa to the kingdom of God, the world got to learn about their son's battle with cancer and how they both handled it.

Briefly News recalls Bexx's revelations about having to deal with little Khotso's pain and Cassper's infidelity that ultimately led to him marrying his mistress.

Today, Majozi shares the latest update on her son's health, some good news, incredible news, that little Khotso is finally cancer-free:

"This week I’ve been led to my knees to remember, repent and return. Amongst the many good things He’s done, I remember the day my son was declared cancer-free."

Thobeka Majozi revealed that her son is finally cancer-free. Image: bexxdoesitbetter

A born-again Christian, Bexx praised and sang aloud God's mercy upon her life and for saving her son:

"Every little particle of me wants to scream on top of a hill to testify to the goodness of God. I have a testimony. I am the testimony. You’re so faithful, Father."

Mzansi celebrates with Thobeka Majozi

With over 20K likes and more than 600 comments, followers were moved to tears by her message, many praising God's work while admiring the amazing mother Bexx is:

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"What a strong boy, we thank God for healing him."

vourne04 declared:

"What a wonderful God we serve."

lungelo.rossoneri wrote:

"This is beautiful, Thobeka!! It can only be his faithfulness. All the glory."

Cassper Nyovest’s son won his battle with cancer. Image: bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

callme_augustine was moved:

"Goosebumps! I love you guys so much. God never forgets his own, I am telling you!"

mabhengu_omuhle praised Thobeka:

"Aww, Thobeka! When he planted that seed in your womb, he knew very well that you’ll take good care of it, and you’ll be a great mom and do a fantastic job. Uyamazisa uNkulunkulu kuzona zonke izimo. You're doing a great job, mama."

busidayimani posted:

"God is so good!"

nkatekonkati1 added:

"A miracle happened because you still believed in God and had faith when things were tough. You are a strong woman, Thobeka. May God’s presence keep reflecting in your life and your son's life."

