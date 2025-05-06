Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka recently spilled the beans on her baby daddy

The former Stokvel actress recently revealed that the father of her late daughter, was not in her life

Ranaka is mourning her eldest daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who passed away on 23 January 2025

Actress Manaka Ranaka spills the beans on her late daughter's father. Images: Katlego Ranaka and @Lee_Raa_Tuu

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka recently exposed the father of her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka.

South Africans met the late reality TV star's father, Sipho Lekaba, at her memorial service earlier in February when Manaka gifted him a portrait of their daughter.

The actress recently revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine that she has three children with two different men, and there's one that was completely absent. The former Stokvel star adds that her baby daddy only showed up when his daughter passed away this past January.

Manaka, who's been announced as host of Mzansi's upcoming TV show, Eyamadoda, also confirms that she raised her late daughter single-handedly for 24 years.

Social media user Tamarafally shared a video of Manaka Ranaka's baby daddy, Sipho Lekaba at Katlego's memorial service back in February.

South Africans respond to the actress' daughter's death

@KabeloBannister replied:

"Losing a child is the worst thing ever. I lost my 29 years old son on the 18th of January 2025. I’m so hurt; I’m in a difficult situation. I’m only asking for your prayers."

@Wahaenne wrote:

"Ngapha it's folk taking photos of her every 2 minutes to go write about how she looks. Stru bakithi it must be a very tough time for her over and above the fact that she just lost a huge chunk of herself. Being a celebrity really s*cks. I pray God gives her strength."

@SthembiD wrote:

"I now strongly believe when death strikes...There is some sort of energy/strength God gives you...You get hurt but the hurt is not as deep and as hurtful as the thought of death. I don't know if I make sense."

@ATshoaedi replied:

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare. No one should have to go through this pain. Strength to Manaka and their family during this heartbreaking time."

@Griseldah13 said:

"That time the real grief hasn’t started after the burial and everyone goes away. That’s when it will start all over again. Lord I’m so sad for her maan."

Manaka Ranaka’s daughter Katlego’s final hospital photo before her death shared on social media

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this March that Manaka Ranaka's daughter's last picture was shared on social media.

The Ranakas are mourning the loss of their daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who passed away on 23 January 2025.

Katlego's final hospital picture was shared on Instagram. The reality TV's cause of death was revealed by her aunt, Nompumelelo Ranaka, as natural causes, shocking many fans who remembered her as full of life.

At an emotional funeral on 1 February, family members, including Dineo and Manaka Ranaka, gave heartfelt speeches, with Manaka later expressing her grief on Instagram.

