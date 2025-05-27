Minnie Dlamini is enjoying a luxurious getaway in Paris, France, seemingly to escape the recent MacG drama that has trailed her online

Fans speculated about her travel companion, linking her trip to the fact that South Africa’s Deputy President was also in France at the same time

Minnie’s love life, including her brief romance with Dr Brian Monaisa and past divorce from Quinton Jones, continues to spark public curiosity, though she remains private about current relationships

Minnie Dlamini is currently living her best life in Europe, but the rumour mill back home in South Africa has been spinning. Fans are asking who Minnie went with to Paris.

Minnie Dlamini lives it up in Paris, France

Minnie Dlamini escaped Mzansi's hustle and bustle to enjoy a fresh breeze in Paris. The star needed a break from all the MacG drama that has been following her name on social media.

A picture of The Honeymoon actress living her best life in the city of love was reposted on the micro-blogging platform, X, formerly Twitter, by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula.

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's Paris trip

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with mixed reactions. Some praised Minnie for taking a break from her busy schedule to enjoy herself in Paris.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noted that the Vice President was also in France recently, sparking serious speculations on social media.

@Cool_guyJsomtin said:

"Wasn't the deputy president on holiday there as well?"

@fufuS20293 wrote:

"One thing about her is that she loves France and London 😍😍"

@ZYantolo7 added:

"Mmmm, I wonder she didn't get herself an ANC comrade ...coz after the government got involved in her beef with MacG, now all of a sudden she's in Paris."

@DaliDalimdkz commented:

"Our deputy president was in France, but I'm not saying anything."

@femaleMGTOW said:

"Ask yourself a very simple question: What does she do for work? How does she earn an income? You'll have your answer."

@kelly_mrsN added:

"Our deputy president was in Paris, France. Why the dots?"

Is Minnie Dlamini dating again?

Minnie Dlamini has had a rollercoaster love life. The star recently hinted at hosting a divorce party when her divorce from Quinton Jones gets finalised. Minnie started 2025 on a high note after confirming that she was dating Dr Brian Monaisa.

The two served couple goals and painted timelines red with their post. In the few weeks they dated, Minnie was surprised with a blue Porsche on Valentine's Day, she was whisked off to Zimbabwe and Nigeria on romantic vacations.

The love was, however, short-lived as the two confirmed their break-up after speculation from fans. Although they never revealed what caused their separation, Dr Monaisa hinted about being cheated on.

Minnie has been keeping details about her love life under wraps after her break-up.

Minnie Dlamini hints at divorce party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Minnie Dlamini can't wait for her divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Quinton Jones, to get finalised.

The former The Wild actress, who recently split with celebrity surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, recently hinted she wants to throw a divorce party.

