A woman in Pretoria warmed the hearts of many people online with her story of starting over

The lady revealed that she was a retired soldier as she showcased her kids’ stunning bedroom makeover

Comments poured in from online users who raved about her impressive transformation

A local mother captivated the attention of many people on social media with her heartwarming project, breathing new life into her children's bedrooms.

A Pretoria woman opened up about starting over with her kids and transforming their bedroom on a budget. Image: @zanokuhle_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Mom’s fresh start: Kids’ room makeover with PEP Home

Taking to her social media account under the handle @zanokuhle_dlamini, the woman revealed how she was a returned soldier who is now a single parent.

"Starting over with kids must be one of the toughest challenges one can ever face. As a responsible parent, you are not just thinking about yourself but about providing for your little ones, where they will sleep, what they will eat," @zanokuhle_dlamini said.

The mom of two went on to say how it was not easy to navigate life as a single parent, as there were times they had to sleep on the floor or all three of them shared a bed, which was quite "exhausting," but she kept on pushing forward.

As she documented her renovation journey on social media, @zanokuhle_dlamini has inspired other parents with her creative ideas and budget-conscious approach to creating vibrant and functional spaces for her kids.

Feeling the need for a fresh start and a more inspiring environment for her children, @zanokuhle_dlamini decided to tackle the bedroom makeovers herself. Instead of opting for expensive designer furniture and décor, she turned to PEP Home, a popular retailer known for its accessible and trendy household items.

She went on to showcase the impressive transformation, using PEP Home's range of bedding, curtains, storage solutions, and decorative accessories to create a personalised and inviting room. From playful themed bedding and colourful rugs, the renovations demonstrate how style doesn't have to break the bank.

Her renovation journey has resonated with many parents seeking budget-friendly ways to update their homes. South Africans have praised her resourcefulness and the stylish results she achieved with PEP Home finds.

The before-and-after video was shared on TikTok to showcase a dramatic improvement, transforming previously tired rooms into bright, organised, and fun spaces for her children to learn, play, and rest.

@zanokuhle_dlamini's inspiring initiative proved that a little creativity and smart shopping can go a long way in creating a happy and stylish home, one PEP Home find at a time.

Watch the video of the stunning bedroom transformation below:

SA reacts to the bedroom makeover

The woman's project serves as an encouraging example for other parents looking to refresh their living spaces without incurring significant costs.

Mankwethato said:

"Mama lol, I’m laughing cause this was me a few months ago…with only black plastic bags and 4 kids, one thing ka Modimo neh ke sthakga, he will never let you osokole le bana… so proud of you."

Coco_spec1al added:

"This is the start of your happiness. Believe me. Mina ngakhipha my son nge window ngalandela ngosisi wakhe omcane nami ngalandela. Today, my son is in the USA, my sister is a qualified midwife. We are happy."

Mma_stene shared:

"A breathing return soldier. Some returning soldiers were not breathing when they returned. It’s a blessing."

Maps replied:

"We really aren’t our mothers; we move."

Shazzsa0 commented:

"I'm motivated. As for my case, I'm pregnant and I'm in the same process of starting over, moving out this week. I'll survive!"

