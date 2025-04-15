“Wow, So Homey and Beautiful”: Woman’s R6K Shack Makeover Leaves SA Impressed

A young lady flaunted her shack transformation, leaving many people on the internet in awe

The babe unveiled how it looked before and after in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

Comments poured in from online users who filled the post with sweet messages as they raved over her living space

One woman in South Africa's home became the talk of the town after she flexed her impressive shack transformation.

A woman showcased her shack transformation in a TikTok video that impressed South Africans.

Source: TikTok

SA amazed by video of shack renovation

The lady's jaw-dropping transformation of her humble shack into a beautiful, modern living space was shared on TikTok under the handle @mantontombi. The short video, which has already racked up thousands of views and reactions, left many in awe of her creativity and design sense.

In the now-viral video, which was posted on the 13th of April 2025, the woman first shared a glimpse of how her shack looked before — a basic structure with minimal essentials. But moments later, she unveiled the stunning “after” visuals, and netizens were left speechless. Her newly renovated space features creatively painted walls, some made from cardboard.

Her stylish, thoughtful decor created a warm and inviting feel. From the cozy bed setup to the neat kitchen corner, every detail reflected pride and effort. @mantontombi revealed how much she spent on the renovation of her shack by stating the following in the comments.

"R6000 for ceiling boards and tiles, including labour."

South Africans flooded the comments with praise, calling her makeover inspiring and proof that it’s not about how big your home is but how much love you put into it. Many admired her ability to turn a modest space into something that feels luxurious and homely.

Take a look at the woman's home transformation below:

SA is in awe of the lady's shack upgrade

Many people in South Africa loved the woman's shack renovation and headed to the comments section to gush over her living space, saying:

Londey said:

"Ohhhh, cc, this is nice. How much did u spend on the renovation?"

Stacy Gray shared:

"I'm proud of you, stranger."

Mekedi20 expressed:

"You should have included thermo blanket, your room will be warm in winter and cool in summer."

Netshilungwe said:

"Well-done mommy, I've finally moved out from home and got my own shack.. slowly I'm getting there.. because I'm also planning on wallboards and ceiling; hopefully by December I'll be done."

Thobe Thobekile Kanj gushed:

"Wow, so homey and beautiful."

Nqobilentombela39 commented:

"I'm proud of you Dali , nami I can't wait to have my own space; still in the process."

A South African woman flexed her shack makeover in a TikTok video. Image: @mantontombi

Source: TikTok

