Mzansi Woman Shows Off Major Home Upgrade After Moving Provinces, SA Loves It: "Beautiful"
Mzansi Woman Shows Off Major Home Upgrade After Moving Provinces, SA Loves It: "Beautiful"

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A young hun flaunted her major home upgrade which impressed many people online
  • The stunner showed off her humble beginning and revealed that she moved into a different province
  • Mzansi netizens loved the hun's glow-up as they flocked to the comments section raving over her place

One woman in South Africa captured the attention of many after she showed off her impressive home upgrade.

A woman showed off her major home upgrade in a TikTok video.
A lady showed off her impressive home upgrade after moving provinces. Image: @nomy_normz
Source: TikTok

Woman flaunts massive upgrade after moving apartments

The hun, who recently moved into a new space, posted before-and-after images and a video showcasing the dramatic upgrade under the handle @nomy_normz.

@nomy_normz shared with her viewers how she decided to move to a new province where she started a new life and it had been seven months ago. She showed off her humble beginnings where she only had a mattress and a few items.

Through the challenging time, @nomy_normz expressed that "God had been good." She ended up staying in an empty apartment for quite some time. While taking to her captions @nomy_normz expressed gratitude towards her loved ones saying:

"Will forever be grateful for the home gifts I got from my family and friends during my farewell."

The hun then went on to flex her major upgrade leaving online users in awe at her interior design choices and the stunning improvements she made. The sleek new furnishings, modern decor, and cosy atmosphere left viewers in admiration.

Watch the video.

SA claps for the woman

Many people were proud of the hun as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

Sneh Shandu Mathabela shared:

"Proud of you I did the same in 2020 slept on the floor and Rams locked the country down my first salary couldn’t buy a bed slept on the floor for six months."

Sims.lovespoems expressed:

"This is so beautiful and inspiring! Where did you buy the bathroom organizer sisi?"

REF!LW3 gushed over the lady's home adding:

"Beautiful house where did you get the plant next to the mirror."

Ruru_dee_dembe wrote:

"Girls have been winning lately and I love it."

MrsDee commented:

"Breathtaking your dining chairs please."
Women in Mzansi show off their homes

