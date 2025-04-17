A young man left many people envious with his res fridge tour, which sparked a massive buzz online

The TikTok video gained traction, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young man in Mzansi flexed just how big he is living on res, which left South Africans envious.

A young man showcased his fully stocked res fridge, which left South Africans impressed. Image: @shezi00761

Source: TikTok

Student thanks mom for packed res fridge

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @shezi00761's video has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations online about student lifestyle and budgeting.

In the clip, @shezi0076 shows off his fully stocked residence fridge, which reveals an impressive variety of groceries neatly arranged inside. From stacked cooldrinks, to Energy drinks, packets of juice boxes, bottles of water, lunch bars, fresh fruit, to dairy products, frozen meals, and snacks, the fridge resembles that of a well-prepared adult — not what most people expect from a student living in res.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @shezi0076 showed his mother gratitude by saying:

"To my mom, that always makes sure my fridge is full of snacks at res. Dankie for featuring me Oledi."

@shezi0076 went on to say in his comments section that he is truly "blessed" to have a mother who cares for him in such a way.

Many people in South Africa could not believe their eyes as they were amazed by the student's fully stocked fridge. The video, which gained thousands of views and likes online, has social media users praising the student for his organisational skills.

Take at the man's res fridge below:

SA reacts to student's res fridge tour

People in South Africa headed to the comments section to express their thoughts as they shared their own days in student housing, where a slice of bread and a two-litre bottle of water were often the only fridge contents.

Lindiwe Shezi said:

"An appreciative son. I love you."

Tiffany raved over the student's res fridge tour, saying:

"This is Beautiful."

Ty_kwando poked fun at themselves, adding:

"Knowing myself, I'd finish this in less than a week."

The student responded by saying:

"I’ve already drunk two Powerades."

Wsolwazi 10 replied:

"Two days are enough for my brothers and me to finish the whole groceries."

Sinky Dikgale wrote:

"Your mom knew this day would come and planned wisely, and that’s commendable."

Ndlovukazi stated:

"Sons are a mother's greatest blessing, a bond of love, strength, and endless pride. Make your mother proud, son. Complete that degree."

Juice Boy simply said:

"Moms are elite bafo."

Students show off their grocery haul

