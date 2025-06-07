A young lady with a pilot's license showed people how convenient it is for her to live spontaneously

The lady decided to go on an impromptu adventure where she would enjoy nature thanks to her pilot's skills

The video of the lady's camping trip got lots of attention from online users who enjoyed seeing her flying routine

An impressive young woman decided to fly herself out to enjoy a break. The lady wanted to relax in nature, so she opted to go on a solo flight.

A woman flew herself to a camping ground in a TikTok video that went viral. Image: @namweziiii_.

The lady took advantage of her pilot's license and was soon en route to a quiet place. Peeps were fascinated to see what it takes to make a journey in the skies by herself.

Woman flies herself to get away

In a video by @namweziiii_ _, she picked up her plane and decided to fly away for a camping trip. In the clip, she prepared for her flight by getting it fuelled, which she implied cost her a lot, and she then took a 30-minute flight to her destination, where other people with aircraft were landing on the camping site. In the video, she pulled out her tent and other camping equipment which she brought along. Watch the video of the woman flying to go camping below:

SA impressed by woman's flight camping trip

Many people felt that the woman was living a lavish lifestyle. Neitzens commented on the video with exclamations about how wealthy he is. Read people's hilarious comments below:

The lady flying an aeroplane made people assume she was well off. Image: NNehring

Basil Baller Neville said:

"So you think that the amount you spent on fuel is what we won't believe? We don't even believe what we are seeing, and we are many...😂"

AC wrote:

"Which side of TikTok is this? I’m new😭🧑🏾"

Nick Mwenda commented:

"Maybe I can start by buying the tent😭the plane will come after😩"

Ryan Hacks said:

"So you guys live among us or what😂🥺"

Fufu added:

"Search bar: Rich kids vs actual Rich kids 😂 "

Stewart P joked:

"The amount of English needed to drive the aeroplane, I was never going to survive 😭😂"

Kavale Julia Judy added:

"Some of us were just created to say wow wow wow like an ambulance 🚑 😂"

Bumblebee commented:

"I think the algorithm is broken, how did this end up on my for you page 🤣. I don't even have a bicycle."

Prince Tomy wondered;

"Are we all in this same Africa?"

Pilots fly from Zambia to buy Nando's meals, SA inspired

Briefly News previously reported that two young female pilots took to the skies for an unforgettable trip from Zambia to Sun City. The huns flew down to satisfy a craving for Nando's succulent chicken.

TikTok user @namweziiii_ shared the clip, which quickly went viral, reaching 1.6M views and 180K likes.

Nearly 3K social media users flooded the comment section to express their pride in the ladies. Some wished to befriend them, while others shared their admiration and found the video incredibly motivating.

