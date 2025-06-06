An elderly woman in a TikTok video moved people with the gesture she made for her beloved granddaughter

The grandmother went viral on TikTok because of her granddaughter, who shared a clip of them spending time together

People were raving about the elderly woman’s generosity toward her granddaughter in the sweet video

A woman showed off how kind her grandmother is. The elderly lady proved how much she appreciates her grandchild.

Gogo gave her granddaughter money from her bag of money. Image: @orphie08

Online users were delighted to see Gogo’s generosity, and she amassed more than 400,000 likes. Comments were filled with peeps sharing fond memories of their grandmothers.

Woman’s grandma spoils her

In a video by @orphie08, the creator left the camera recording after serving her grandmother food. The gogo reached for a small bag that turned out to be full of money. She took out a few notes and set them aside for her granddaughter. Watch the video of Gogo and her granddaughter when she came into the room:

Gogo goes big for granddaughter's graduation

In another story, a gogo was proud of her granddaughter for getting her degree. The loving grandmother bought her grandchild a taxi in celebration of her graduation. The massive graduation present went viral as people raved about the grandmother's gift choice.

Grandmother bought a sweet graduation gift for her granddaughter. Image: LaylaBird

SA moved by grandmother’s love

The video of the lady and her grandmother was a touching sight for many. People could relate to the special treatment she got from her grandmother.

Zingaphi Kunana shared:

"I once asked for money from mine when I was in varsity, she gave me R1k, called her for ukumbonga, she said akanayo ne cent mandimthengele i airtime. I bought her R50 airtime, and she called the whole community, telling people I bought her R50 airtime. "😂

ttmbeauty1st wrote:

"Mine used to give us money voluntarily 😂, then calls my dad, athi we robbed her 😂"

Moleboheng Matsoso commented:

"We buried mine last week 🥺😭"

GREY🏳️‍🌈 said:

"Mine once gave me R10 to go buy Hennessey, she wants to taste it.. Ngabuya nayo guys🥺🥺"

umkanikazi Mel detailed:

"My grandmother recently gave me 8k hard cash I looked at that woman and i was like and then she looked at me and said you wasn’t feeling well whole of last year so i think you used alot of money going to the Doctors and you ddnt save, so use that and see what you can cover😩😩😩 I just cried 😩"

Others envied the experience netizens shared with their grandmothers:

mama nicole💝 commented:

"Those who never got the love of grannies from both sides let cry😥"

Thoram_Ruslo was moved:

"Let’s gather here if you have never experienced this love because she died when you were very young 🥺"

