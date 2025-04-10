An old woman touched the hearts of many people on the internet with her grand gesture towards her granddaughter

The TikTok video went viral, and people in South Africa reacted to the clip as they expressed their thoughts

Briefly News takes a look at the health benefits of the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren

A wholesome interaction between a gogo and her granddaughter touched the hearts of many people across the nation.

A grandmother left South Africans in awe with her grand gesture for her grandchild in a TikTok video. Image: @user4327057475375

Mzansi moved by Gogo’s sweet gift to grandchild

The old woman's grandchild took to her social media account under the handle @user4327057475375 to showcase the sweet, selfless act that her grandmother displayed towards her.

The emotional moment, which was shared recently on TikTok, has since gone viral, showcasing the deep bond between generations in South African families.

In the video, one can see the gogo steadily moving out of her bedroom with a birthday gift for her grandchild. The granddaughter was touched by the gogo's grand gesture, as she handed her a R100 note for her special day. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Social media users were captivated by the sweet moment between the grandmother and her grandchild, which sparked a wave of conversation online. Many people reflected on the importance of family support, especially from elders.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of Gogo's act of kindness

Mzansi's online community were moved by the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section, gushing over them while some shared their own experiences with their grandparents.

Jeje said:

"Oooh, she makes me remember my late mom. Even she was old she will never forget my birthday. You are so lucky to have a grandmother or a mother. Take good care of her."

Mjoman expressed:

"Treasure that R100, it's a greatest blessing, believe me it'll open closed doors."

Nono Tsotetsi wrote:

"Ncoooo oh bathong its a blessing in disguise tha so sweet ncooooo."

VerronMahlake simply said:

"Grandmother's love unconditional one."

A gogo in South Africa warms the hearts of many with her grand gesture to her granddaughter. Image: @user4327057475375

Health benefits of grandparent-grandchild bonds

Grandparents can improve mental health, well-being, and family bonds by providing emotional support, fostering a sense of belonging, and reducing behavioral issues. According to Aldendebes, grandparents also offer guidance and wisdom, unique life perspectives and practical advice. Close relationships with grandparents can also lead to better nutritional outcomes.

According to Forever Families, interacting with grandchildren can improve mental health, increase longevity, increase physical activity, enhance social engagement, reduce isolation, and reduce cognitive decline. Grandparents who provide occasional care for their grandchildren may live longer, stay more physically active, and maintain a stronger immune system.

Engaging in activities with grandchildren can also motivate healthier lifestyles, as their desire to be part of their grandchildren's lives longer motivates them to adopt healthier habits.

