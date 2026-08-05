50 Cent took to X on 4 August 2026 to publicly taunt Rick Ross after his new album struggled on the charts

Rick Ross's Set In Stone debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200, moving fewer than 20,000 units in its first week

Mzansi and hip-hop fans are split, with some defending Ross's music quality while others sided with 50 Cent's trolling

50 Cent mocked Rick Ross over his low album sales. Image: Adela Loconte/Variety, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent is at it again. The rap mogul fired off a gleeful dig at his long-time rival Rick Ross on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, after Ross's latest album, Set In Stone, posted a dismal chart performance for the second week running.

In a post shared on X, 50 Cent quoted a headline reading "Rick Ross Hits A New Chart Low With His Latest Album" and wrote:

"LOL 😄 I'M SORRY IT'S OVER, CAN'T FAKE IT FOREVER!" tagging his page @50CentAction247.

The post spread rapidly, reigniting the pair's years-long feud in hip-hop circles.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rick Ross' Set In Stone numbers

Set In Stone debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200, shifting fewer than 20,000 units in its opening week — a figure that continued into the second week, raising eyebrows given Ross's status as one of hip-hop's most decorated veterans. For an artist with his catalogue and legacy, the numbers fell well short of expectations.

50 Cent and Rick Ross have traded verbal blows for well over a decade, making this latest jab feel familiar to anyone who has followed their rivalry. 50 Cent has rarely missed an opportunity to highlight any stumble in Ross's career, and the album's chart struggles handed him exactly the kind of ammunition he tends to run with.

See 50 Cent's post that set the internet off below:

Fans react after 50 Cent trolls Rick Ross

The response online was swift and divided. Some found 50 Cent's behaviour petty, while others joined in on the trolling:

@Urbaan_RE said:

"The Drake effect, just a single feature from Drake would have put him on the chart, funny how everyone who hated on Drake is going to go through the same fate."

@SmartContracteq wrote:

"Bro has a Google Alert permanently set up for Rick Ross's downfalls 😭"

@macadoshus2 offered a different take:

"Tbh man it's a great album. I don't care about the charts at all. If Fif dropped today it would be the same result. If you're a fan of Ross, be a fan and enjoy some good music. I like Fif as well and would spin his album as well."

@SmartContracteq added:

"This beef is literally never going to end; 50 will be 80 years old still trolling Rick Ross for anything he does 😭"

@qmoniiii quipped:

"I didn't know he dropped an album 😅 hold on you might've just given him free promo"

That last point landed with some irony — 50 Cent's post may well have done more to alert people to Set In Stone's existence than any official campaign.

50 Cent reveals explosive Diddy call footage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that 50 Cent shared unseen footage from his Sean Combs documentary, capturing a tense phone conversation just days before Diddy's arrest.

The clip showed Diddy scrambling for a business ally experienced in "dirty" dealings, amid mounting legal pressures.

Source: Briefly News