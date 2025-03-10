Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef explained: the full history of their rap feud

Individuals in the rap music scene have managed to co-exist with each other while commanding their crowds. However, they sometimes clash, leading to highly publicized beefs that last longer than their careers and the Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef is one of hip-hop's most infamous rivalries, especially after 50 Cent claimed that,

South Side rules apply, it’s never over. We may take a break, but it ain’t over till one of us is gone. Get the strap.

A breakdown of Ja Rule and 50 Cent's beef

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have had a beef throughout their rap careers. Here is everything you need to know about their long-standing beef:

Why does 50 Cent hate Ja Rule?

The exact reason behind the 50 Cents feud with Ja Rule remains unknown since the two rappers have had contradicting narratives explaining their beef. During an interview with MTV, Rule claimed that their beef supposedly started when he snubbed 50 Cent during a video shoot. He said,

I think it all started when I was doing a video shoot on Jamaica Avenue. We're from the same neighborhood.

I think 50 didn't like the fact that I was getting so much love.

50 Cent denied Rule's claims and revealed that their beef began when the latter saw him hanging out with the robber who stole his chain at gunpoint while filming a music video in Southside Jamaica, Queens. However, Ja Rule denied having seen them together.

50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef timeline

In October 1999, 50 Cent set the pace for their long-standing feud when he released a diss track, Life's on the Line, which indirectly targeted Ja Rule and his record label. This led to two physical fights between the rappers.

50 Cent later released Wanksta, targeting Ja Rule. Ja Rule responded with Loose Change and Clap Back, adding to the tension.

By the late 2010s, the tension remained, and their beef continued with social media jabs, mockery, and public pranks. Their last public stunt was in 2021 when 50 Cent made fun of Ja Rule's financial struggle after he reportedly owed the IRS $3,000,000.

Where were 50 Cent and Ja rule together?

In 2013, Ja took to X (Twitter), claiming that he and 50 Cent ended up on the same flight, yet nothing happened between the two. He wrote,

What are the chances me and 50 same flight same row no problems!!!

Did Ja Rule and 50 Cent fight physically?

The two rappers had a physical altercation in 2000 at an Atlanta Night Club where they were both booked. Ja Rule repeatedly claimed to have won the fight and even used a bat and a clutch to fight Curtis. Cent refuted these claims and said he won the fight after punching Ja Rule in the eye.

Additionally, that same year, the duo got into an altercation at a New York studio, where 50 Cent suffered a stab wound. This led to the arrest of Ja and fellow rapper Black Child, and the latter confessed to stabbing 50 Cent.

Are Ja Rule and 50 Cent friends?

Ja Rule and 50 Cent are not friends. Despite taking a break from their decades-long animosity and Ja Rule's desire to move past their beef, their relationship remains contentious.

Who was 50 Cent beefing with in 2007?

Curtis James Jackson III was engaged in a word beef with fellow rapper Kanye West. The two contested to see who would bag the highest album sales for their September 2007, Curtis and Graduation.

However, Kanye's Graduation album led with a staggering 957,000 sales, while Curtis garnered 691,000. 50 Cent also beefed with other top rappers in 2007, including Cam'ron, Diddy, Lil Wayne, and Birdman.

Who ended Ja Rule's career?

Ja Rule's music career has not ended. However, 50 Cent's accent to fame in the early 2000s and his beef with Ja Rule led to a decline in the rapper's musical career. Additionally, Ja Rule's record label, Murder Inc., faced federal investigations and financial troubles, further affecting his career.

Trivia

50 Cent has been involved in multiple public feuds with various stars in the industry, including Rick Ross, Jay Z, Nas, and Cam'ron.

In 2011, Ja Rule was sentenced to two years in prison for tax evasion and gun possession.

Ja Rule blamed 50 Cent for the decline of his prominence and the predicaments that faced Murder, Inc.

In his track Loose Change , Ja Rule targetted Dr Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Chris Lighty.

, Ja Rule targetted Dr Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Chris Lighty. Although Ja Rule's carer took a break during the climax of his beef with 50 Cent, he still performs on tours and at events.

Ja Rule has a net worth of $4,000,000, while 50 Cent's net worth is estimated at $60,000,000.

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef left a lasting impact on hip-hop and their careers. Despite Ja Rule's commercial success, 50 Cent's dominance overshadowed his influence. Their feud demonstrated hip-hop's competitive nature.

