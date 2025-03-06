The complete history of Tupac and Biggie’s beef: A detailed timeline

Hip-hop history will never forget Tupac and Biggie’s beef, a rivalry that shook the industry. Its impact is still felt among artists like Nas, who paid tribute to the rap legends in his 1999 track We Will Survive:

When those two guys [Tupac and Biggie] passed away, I thought [it] was the end of rap.

Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Photo: Raymond Boyd, Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The shooting of Tupac in 1994 marked the start of the feud between Tupac and Biggie, which lasted until Biggie’s murder.

marked the start of the which lasted until Their rivalry, central to the East Coast-West Coast conflict, escalated through diss tracks.

Tupac was shot on 7 September 1996 , and Biggie was killed on 9 March 1997 .

, and Biggie was killed on . Both murders remain unsolved, fueling decades of speculation, conspiracy theories, and ongoing debate about their tragic deaths.

What was the cause of Biggie and Tupac's beef?

The feud between Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) ignited after Shakur was shot at Quad Recording Studios in 1994. Despite Wallace's denials, Shakur suspected his involvement.

The rivalry escalated with Biggie’s Who Shot Ya? and Shakur’s Hit 'Em Up, fueling East Coast-West Coast tensions and amplified by the media. Addressing the feud in a 1996 interview with XXL's Angie Martinez, Biggie responded to the disses aimed at him, his crew, and Puff Daddy, stating:

I can't stop anybody, can't knock anybody hustle. They feel like they can come into it dissing Big and dissing Puff and doing the little thing. If that's what they choose to do, that's what they choose to do.

Facts about Tupac and Biggie’s beef. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Source: Original

Were Tupac and Biggie actually friends?

Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls once shared a close bond. The Bad Boy Records star often stayed at Shakur’s Los Angeles home, where they freestyled together and even performed at venues like Madison Square Garden.

In a book titled Original Gangstas containing extensive investigative reports and interviews with some principal players, including Eazy-E and Ice Cube, Biggie reportedly said:

I always thought it to be like a Gemini thing. We just clicked off the top and were cool ever since.

Shakur also mentored Biggie. Shakur pointed out that he used to be like his lieutenant, though he declined to be his manager.

What happened between Tupac and Biggie?

The events of their rivalry lasted for years, beginning with a strong friendship before escalating into one of hip-hop’s most infamous feuds. Here is a timeline of their history.

1993-1994: A budding friendship

The rising New York lyricist met Shakur in 1993 and formed a tight bond. They performed together, and the California rapper mentored him and introduced him to influential industry figures.

30 November 1994: The Quad Studios shooting

The Me Against the World artist was shot five times and robbed in Manhattan, later accusing Wallace and Sean Combs of knowing about the attack. He noted that he owed him beyond turning his head and pretending to be ignorant of the attackers.

Rapper Notorious B.I.G. at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois in April 1995. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

1995: Tension mounts

The Brooklyn rapper released Who Shot Ya?, which his former friend saw as a taunt about the shooting. Denying involvement, Wallace said he could not believe that Tupac Shakur thought he would attempt to shoot him.

June 1996: Hit ‘Em Up shakes the industry

The All Eyez on Me star released Hit 'Em Up, targeting Wallace and Bad Boy Records. While the East Coast camp largely avoided direct retaliation, Combs publicly dismissed the track.

7 September 1996: Tupac’s fatal shooting

After attending a Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas, the California Love artist was shot multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on 13 September 1996.

9 March 1997: Wallace’s murder

The Ready to Die hitmaker's life was lost in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. Both murders remain unsolved, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories.

Who died first, 2Pac or Big?

Shakur was the first to pass away. He succumbed to his injuries six days later. Six months after he passed on, the Brooklyn native was also gunned down in a drive-by, while leaving a music industry event in Los Angeles.

Tupac Shakur during the 1994 Source Awards at the Paramount Theatre in New York. Photo: Bob Berg

Source: Getty Images

What did Biggie think of Tupac's death?

Before he passed on, Wallace was profoundly impacted by Shakur’s demise. AP News reported that Justin Tinsley, author of It Was All a Dream, recalled:

Biggie cried. He was like, ‘I always thought we were going to have a chance to reconnect.’ He felt like if Tupac could be touched, if Tupac could die... he was scared.

FAQS

How did Tupac die? The West Coast icon was shot multiple times in a drive-by and passed on at age 25.

The West Coast icon was shot multiple times in a drive-by and passed on at age 25. Who won 2Pac versus Biggie? Neither emerged victorious, as the rappers were murdered within months of each other, leaving their rivalry unresolved.

Neither emerged victorious, as the rappers were murdered within months of each other, leaving their rivalry unresolved. How did Biggie die? Biggie Smalls was fatally shot in a drive-by at age 24 in Los Angeles.

Although Tupac and Biggie’s beef ended in tragedy, its impact on hip-hop endures. Decades later, their unresolved murders and lyrical battles continue to spark debate, cementing their legacies as two of rap’s most influential figures.

READ ALSO: Who is Keefe D, Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer?

Briefly.co.za reported that since Tupac died, efforts were made to discover the masterminds behind the legend's untimely death. Many suspects were called to share their sides.

On 29 September 2023, Keefe D was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tupac Shakur's passing away. Attention has been drawn to the South Side Compton Crips member since then.

Source: Briefly News