Here is Mike Tyson's net worth after the Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson's net worth has become a topic of interest following his highly publicized boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Mike, nicknamed Iron Mike, is a renowned retired professional boxer who held the world heavyweight champion title from 1987 to 1990.

Tyson holds the third longest unified championship reign in heavyweight history at eight consecutive defenses. Photo: @MikeTyson (modified by author)



Mike Tyson debuted his professional boxing career in 1985 before retiring in 2005. Although he earned millions during his boxing career, significant financial scuffles negatively influenced his net wealth, prompting him to declare bankruptcy in 2003.

Mike Tyson's profile summary

Full name Michael Gerard Tyson Gender Male Date of birth June 30, 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence Henderson, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 99 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 9 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Muslim Parents Purcell and Lorna Mae (Smith) Tyson Siblings Rodney, Denise, and Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick Relationship status Married Wife Lakiha Spicer Children 7 Profession Retired boxer and businessman Social media Instagram X.com Facebook TikTok

What is Mike Tyson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated, Mike Tyson's net worth is between $20 million and $30 million. His fortune is attributed to his various ventures, including acting roles and participation in events like boxing matches.

What was Mike Tyson's net worth peak?

Mike Tyson's net worth exceeded $300 million at the peak of his career in the late 1980s and 1990s states TheStreet. This figure reflects his immense earnings from boxing, endorsements, and various business ventures.

Despite this substantial wealth, Tyson faced financial challenges from extravagant spending, legal issues, and poor management. This financial woes prompted the boxing superstar to file for bankruptcy in 2003. During an interview with Graham Bensinger, the heavyweight champion revealed that his extravagant spending is part of his addictive personality;

That’s just how I live my life. That’s my addictive personality, that’s a lot of things, that’s my ego, that’s so many other things.

Mike Tyson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason Merritt



About Mike Tyson's debt

Mike Tyson's debt at the time of his bankruptcy filing in 2003 was reportedly $23 million. This debt included significant amounts owed to various creditors. These include;

IRS: $13.4 million

$13.4 million British tax authorities: $4 million

$4 million 7 law firms: Over $600,000 collectively

Over $600,000 collectively Financial manager: $500,000

$500,000 Music producer: $450,000

$450,000 Former trainer: $800,000

Mike Tyson's fight purses

Throughout his boxing career, Mike Tyson earned substantial fight purses. Some of his notable earnings include:

Mike Tyson during his one man show "Undisputed Truth" in the Music Box at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo by Donald Kravitz



1986: Tyson reportedly earned $1.5 million for becoming the youngest heavyweight champion by defeating Trevor Berbick.

Tyson reportedly earned $1.5 million for becoming the youngest heavyweight champion by defeating Trevor Berbick. 1988: He made $22 million for knocking out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds.

He made $22 million for knocking out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds. 1995: In his comeback fight against Peter McNeely, Tyson earned $25 million, marking a significant return after his prison sentence.

In his comeback fight against Peter McNeely, Tyson earned $25 million, marking a significant return after his prison sentence. 1996: Tyson received $30 million for each of his two fights against Evander Holyfield, despite losing the first bout and being disqualified in the infamous rematch.

Tyson received $30 million for each of his two fights against Evander Holyfield, despite losing the first bout and being disqualified in the infamous rematch. 2002: Tyson faced Lennox Lewis and earned a staggering $103 million, making it one of the highest purses in boxing history.

Tyson faced Lennox Lewis and earned a staggering $103 million, making it one of the highest purses in boxing history. 2020: In 2020, Tyson battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended in a draw and bagging him $10 million.

Mike Tyson at the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser in Newport Beach, California. Photo by Phillip Faraone



How much did Mike Tyson make from the Jake Paul fight?

The recent fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul earned the two fighters substantial purses. Reports indicate that Jake Paul made around $40 million, while Mike Tyson earned approximately $20 million for the bout.

Jake and Mike are also expected to receive more money from ticket sales and streaming rights. The event, which was broadcast on Netflix, attracted a record gate of over $17.8 million at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Why were Jake and Mike suspended?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were suspended from boxing following their fight on November 15, 2024, due to regulations set by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. This suspension is not a result of any misconduct but is a standard protocol in boxing that mandates rest periods for fighters based on the number of rounds fought.

This precautionary measure is designed to ensure the health and safety of the fighters after a demanding bout, especially given the physical toll of boxing. Since their match lasted eight rounds, both fighters received a 24-day suspension to allow for physical recovery—specifically, three days of mandatory rest for each round contested.

Mike Tyson (L), Nakisa Bidarian (C), and Jake Paul (R) at the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Brett Carlsen



Trivia

Iron Mike is a former boxer and a successful entrepreneur from the United States. Below are some fan facts about the superstar;

The former boxing champion was sentenced to six years in prison on March 26, 1992, after being convicted of rape.

Tyson was trained in the "peekaboo" style of boxing, characterized by holding his hands close to his face and using a bobbing motion to evade punches.

Tyson has appeared in numerous top films and television shows, most notably in the comedy The Hangover (2009) and its sequel.

(2009) and its sequel. Mike Tyson's wife is Lakiha Spicer, and they have two children.

His memoirs Undisputed Truth (2013) and Iron Ambition: My Life with Cus D'Amato (2017) were written with Larry Sloman.

(2013) and (2017) were written with Larry Sloman. Mike Tyson lost to Jake Paul in their November 15 clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike is an avid lover of birds.

In 1997, Mike Tyson was banned from boxing for one year after biting Evander Holyfield's ear during a fight.

Behind bars, Tyson, who was born into a Christian family, converted to Islam (like his idol Ali had when he changed his name from Cassius Clay).

Mike Tyson's net worth has been a rollercoaster journey marked by extraordinary highs and significant lows. Although he earned a decent amount, he faced setbacks, which made him declare bankruptcy in 2003. Despite the challenges, Tyson has demonstrated remarkable resilience, significantly recovering from his previous financial struggles.

