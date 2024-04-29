Biggie Smalls' kids: Where are The Notorious B.I.G's children now?

Christopher George Latore Wallace, popularly known as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or Biggie, was an American rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is regarded as one of the greatest rappers ever and a beacon of the East Coast hip-hop scene, especially gangsta rap. The legendary rapper had two children before he passed away. Here is all you need to know about Biggie Smalls' kids.

T'yanna Wallace and C. J. Wallace at The Empire State Building in New York City (L), Biggie’s children at William Vale Hotel (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Biggie Smalls gained widespread recognition in the 1990s and is still remembered for changing the hip-hop world. Known for his hit songs such as Juicy and Big Poppa, the legendary rapper won various awards, including three Billboard Music Awards and numerous nominations for Grammy Awards. Where are Biggie Smalls' kids now?

Biggie Small’s profile summary

Full name Christopher George Latore Wallace Famous as The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 1972 Date of death 9 March 1997 Place of death Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, LA, California, USA Age at the time of death 24 years old Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Voletta Wallace Father George Latore Ex-wife Faith Evans Children 2 Education Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Queen of All Saints Middle School, K605 George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer

Who is Biggie Smalls?

Biggie Smalls was an iconic American rapper and songwriter. He was born Christopher Wallace on 21 May 1972 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He was the only child of Jamaican immigrant parents, Voletta Wallace, a preschool teacher, and Selwyn George Latore, a welder and small-time politician.

Biggie became one of the most influential figures in hip-hop during the 1990s. His debut album, Ready to Die, released in 1994, was a critical and commercial success, featuring hits like Juicy and Big Poppa. Biggie's life was cut short when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on 9 March 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA, at the age of 24.

Who are Biggie Smalls’ kids?

At his death, the legendary rapper had two kids, a son and a daughter. His children were young at the time of his passing, but now they are all grown up with thriving careers in the entertainment industry.

T'yanna Wallace

Biggie Smalls' daughter, T'yanna Wallace. Photo: @tyanna810 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: T'yanna Dream Wallace

T'yanna Dream Wallace Date of birth : 8 August 1993

: 8 August 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Education : The Pennsylvania State University

: The Pennsylvania State University Profession : Television personality, fashion designer

: Television personality, fashion designer Mother: Jan Jackson

T'yanna Wallace is the first child and only daughter of the late rapper and his longtime girlfriend and high school sweetheart, Jan Jackson. T’yanna was born on 8 August 1993 in New York, United States.

Tyanna was born when her mother was 22, and her father was 21. Her parents had already parted ways by the time she arrived. She was only three when her father passed away.

Where is Biggie Smalls' daughter now?

T’yanna is a TV personality, entrepreneur and fashion designer. She runs an online apparel store called Notoriouss Clothing. As a television personality, she has appeared as herself in Hip Hop Treasures (2023) and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions (2020). She also appeared in The Notorious B.I.G.’s music video Juicy (1994).

In a 2015 interview with iHeart Radio, Biggie Smalls’ daughter talked about her interests in fashion and business. She said:

My major was business, and then around my sophomore year I was like I really want to start a clothing line and I really want to do something dedicated and kinda inspired by my dad, so that’s how the name Notoriouss came out and that’s how I started doing my clothing line straight from college.

She continued:

I wanted to do something where I could continue his legacy and I don’t do music, so it wasn’t going to be that. So, I wanted to do something that would keep his name alive and also have me included in it.

T'yanna Wallace is reportedly dating Tyshawn Baldwin. She has a daughter called Thailah, born in 2021.

Christopher Jordan Wallace (C. J. Wallace)

Biggie Smalls' only son, Christopher Jordan Wallace. Photo: @cjordanwallace on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Christopher Jordan Wallace

: Christopher Jordan Wallace Date of birth : 29 October 1996

: 29 October 1996 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Education : Santa Monica High School

: Santa Monica High School Profession : Actor, entrepreneur

: Actor, entrepreneur Mother: Faith Evans

Christopher Jordan Wallace, also known as Lil Biggie, is the only son and second child of the late rapper and American singer Faith Evans. He was born on 29 October 1996 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 27 years old as of 2024 and was just four months old when his father died.

What does Biggie Smalls' son do?

Biggie Smalls' son never fully committed to music and instead focused on a career in acting. According to his IMDb profile, he became a professional actor in 2009 and currently boasts eight acting credits. Below is a list of movies and TV series the actor has appeared in.

Thirty Nothing (2009) as John

(2009) as John Notorious (2009) as Biggie

(2009) as Biggie Everything Must Go (2010) as Kenny Loftus

(2010) as Kenny Loftus Kicks (2016) as Albert

(2016) as Albert Monsters and Men (2018) as Kael

(2018) as Kael Ayoub She’s Missing (2019) as Taylor

(2019) as Taylor Scream: The TV Series (2019) as Amir

(2019) as Amir Like Blood (2019) as Daniel

C.J. Wallace co-founded Frank White, a design and fashion company that retails apparel and promotes health and wellness. He also actively engages in activism and is the creator of Come Think Big, an organisation dedicated to advocating for criminal justice reform and economic reinvestment in communities impacted by the consequences of the war on substance abuse.

C. J. Wallace and T'yanna Wallace at the Notorious Fashion Show After Party on 9 March 2020 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Frequently asked questions about Biggie Smalls' children

Several questions have been asked to learn more about the Notorious B.I.G.'s kids. Below are some of them:

Did Biggie have 3 kids? The late American rapper had two children at the time of his death.

Where are Biggie Smalls’ kids now? His kids currently reside in New York, United States. T’yanna Wallace is an entrepreneur and TV personality, while C.J. Wallace is an actor, entrepreneur, and activist.

What is Biggie Smalls’ kids’ net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth , T’yanna Wallace and Christopher Jordan Wallace both have an estimated net worth of $20 million.

, T’yanna Wallace and Christopher Jordan Wallace both have an estimated net worth of $20 million. Who was Biggie Smalls’ wife? The late rapper was married to singer Faith Evans between August 1994 and March 1997.

Did Faith and Biggie have a child? The two had one child together, a son named Christopher Jordan Wallace.

Biggie Smalls had a thriving career, winning top awards even after his death. Despite his untimely death, his impact on hip-hop continues to be felt, and his music remains highly regarded and influential. Biggie Smalls’ kids were young when he died but are now grown-ups. They are currently working in different fields in the entertainment industry.

