What happened to Majid Michel, Ghanaian actor and model?

Majid Michel is a Ghanaian model, actor, television personality, humanitarian and evangelist. He is best known for portraying General Mumbasa in Somewhere in Africa. In 2012, Majid bagged the Africa Movie Academy Award after three consecutive nominations. In recent years, the actor’s voice changed, raising eyebrows among his fans about what happened to him.

Majid Michel at a horse-racing track. Photo: @majidmichelmm on Instagram (modified by author)

The screen magnet recently revealed how a near-death accident caused him to lose his voice. Discover Michel’s personal facts before we detail the tragedy that almost cost him his life and career.

Majid Michel’s profile summary and bio

Full name Majid Michel Nickname Majid Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1980 Age 44 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Cantonments, Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Theresa’s Primary School, Mfantsipim School Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Virna Michel Children 4 Parents Michael Michel-Erawoc and Paulina Olympio Siblings 9 Profession Actor, model, television personality and humanitarian Net worth $1.6 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Majid Michel now?

Majid Michel wearing sunglasses at his home. Photo: @majidmichelmm on Instagram

Majid Michel (aged 44 as of 2024) was born on 22 September 1980 in Cantonments, Accra, Ghana. The son of a Ghanaian mother and a Lebanese father, he grew up in Accra with his nine siblings.

Regarding his education, Michel attended St. Theresa’s Primary School before proceeding to the Mfantsipim School.

What happened to Majid Michel’s voice?

Even though Michel had said in past interviews that he lost his voice because he loved to argue, a 2023 interview proves there is more to this story. He disclosed that he experienced a change in his voice after a car accident, where a car ran into his from behind.

The actor explained how he felt comfortable speaking in falsetto compared to having his voice oscillate between high and low pitches.

Is Majid Michel still alive?

Although there have been rumours and speculations that the on-screen star passed away after being involved in the accident, it is not true as he is alive and doing quite well. Moreover, he is active on social media, regularly sharing posts on Instagram and Twitter.

Is Majid Michel still acting?

Even though Michel’s voice change has had a negative impact on his acting career, he is still taking up roles in various films. The actor once disclosed that he had never once thought of quitting acting. He claimed to be addicted to the profession.

I have so much love for film, and that is what I wanted to do. I like action films, so I did martial acting. There is no such thing as being tired or stopping.

However, the on-screen star now prefers short scripts to longer lines due to the energy he has to put into speaking.

Is Majid Michel now a pastor?

In a recent interview on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Majid revealed that he was made a pastor by the media, who perceived that his actions and teachings were exemplary of a pastor. He told the host, Andy Dosty,

In a bid to share what I had learnt, the media saw me in various churches, conferences, and gatherings where I spoke about these things, and it was the media that said I am a pastor, I have never been to the Bible school. I have never been an ordained pastor.

The actor also added:

I have said it so many times that I do not want to diminish the anointing God has given to me. I truly believe in the living God, the God who created heaven and earth.

Who is Majid Michel’s wife?

Majid Michel has a variety of high-end cars. Photo: @majidmichelmm on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor married his partner Virna Michel in August 2005. In August 2015, the duo renewed their vows after enjoying marital bliss for a decade. Majid and his wife share four children. Their first two daughters are Keira and Zara.

Majid Michel’s career

Michel made his acting debut by auditioning for a modelling agency. He starred in the series Things We Do for Love. This role made him famous, and the rest is history.

Majid Michel’s movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the Ghanaian actor has 83 acting credits. Some of them are:

Blood Fight (2008)

(2008) Pretty Queen (2008)

(2008) Tears of Womanhood (2009)

(2009) The Game (2010)

(2010) Two Hearts (2011)

(2011) The Price (2013)

Make a Move (2014)

(2014) Royal Mission (2015)

(2015) Light Will Come (2017)

(2017) Slow Country (2017)

(2017) River Hotel (2019)

(2019) God Is African (2022)

(2022) Fifty Fifty (2022)

(2022) Kotoka (2023)

Unforgotten (2023)

How much is Majid Michel’s net worth?

Majid Michel in an auditorium. Photo: @majidmichelmm on Instagram (modified by author)

The Accra native has an alleged net worth of $1.6 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an actor, model and television personality.

Majid Michel is a famous television personality, model, humanitarian, actor, and evangelist from Ghana. The father of four once encountered a near-death experience that has since then changed his entire life.

