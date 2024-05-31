Ice Cube's net worth today: how rich is the rapper and actor?

Ice Cube, whose full name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., is an American rapper, actor, songwriter, and film producer. He began his career as a member of the hip-hop group CIA and later joined the seminal group NWA, credited with popularizing gangsta rap. Discover Ice Cube's net worth today.

Cube is one of the founding artists of gangsta rap. Photo: @icecube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ice Cube began writing raps while attending William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California. He has transitioned from one of the originators of the West Coast gangsta rap to one of the most influential people in Hollywood. So, how rich is Ice Cube?

What is Ice Cube's net worth today?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper has a net worth of around $160 million. His success in music and film and endorsements from mega brands such as Coors Light have earned him his vast net worth.

Jackson began his career as a member of the hip-hop group CIA and later joined NWA. Photo: @icecube (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ice Cube's house

In 2016, Ice Cube bought a mansion in Marina Del Rey, CA, for $7.5 million from Jean-Claude Van Damme. He lives there with his wife and five children. He also has a large mansion in Encino, California, which he bought in 1996 for $2.36 million.

Ice Cube's cars

With his vast net worth, the rapper puts some money into luxurious cars. His most impressive cars include the Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes G63 AMG, Range Rover SV Auto, Cadillac Escalade, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, and Audi RS7.

Ice Cube's endorsements

Jackson's impressive performances and success in the entertainment industry have landed him some lucrative deals. Some of the notable ones include:

Coors Light

St. Ides Malt Liquor

His long-term contractual agreement with Coors Light is an endorsement deal he has secured since 2011. He continues representing the band, earning millions of dollars from the contact. These endorsements provide additional income, bolstering his net worth.

What is Ice Cube's age?

Ice Cube, whose full name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. (age 54 years in 2024), was born on June 15, 1969, in the Baldwin Hills, South Los Angeles. His parents are Hosea Jackson and Doris.

O'Shea Jackson Sr., aka Ice Cube, at the ceremony honouring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held in Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Ice Cube's career journey

The rapper gained fame as a member of the hip-hop group NWA but later left in 1989 and embarked on a solo career. He released his debut solo album, AmeriKKKA's Most Wanted, in 1990, and it was a commercial success. Some of his other albums and songs include:

Albums

The Predator

Death Certificate

Lethal Injection

Laugh Now, Cry Later

I Am the West

Raw Footage

Songs

Endangered species

You Can Do It

No Vaseline

It Was A Good Day

Rapper Ice Cube (O'Shea Jackson Sr.) performs at the Los Magnificos Car Show in Houston, Texas. Photo by Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

What TV series does Ice Cube play in?

Besides music, Ice Cube is also an actor credited for various films and television shows. He debuted his feature film in John Singleton's Boyz n the Hood (1991)). Some of his other notable movies and TV shows include:

Movies

1995: Friday

1997: Anaconda

1998: The Players Club

2012: 21 Jump Street

2016: Ride Along

2002: Barbershop

Television shows

1994: The Sinbad

2002: The Bernie Mac

2005: BarberShop: The Series

2010: 30 for 30

2017: The Defiant Ones

As a producer

Besides acting, he has also been a writer and producer, where he produced many of the films he starred in. He runs a successful production company, Cube Vision, which has undertaken massive successful projects in film and television.

Jackson rose to fame as a member of NWA, where he was the lead rapper and primary writer. Photo: @icecube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What businesses does Ice Cube own?

Ice Cube has diversified his investments from the music industry to other areas. Below are some of the companies owned by the hip-hop legend:

1. Solo by Cube

Solo by Cube is a clothing line that sells T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts with built-in headphones. The idea of having built-in earphones in clothes is unique and combines his clothing company with his music. He uses part of the proceeds to raise awareness about autism and support other charitable causes.

2. Fifth Generation

He also ventured into the liquor industry, launching Fifth Generation, an E&J Brandy brand he co-owns with his business partner, Jeff Kwatinetz. The brand has been successful, and he has created a cocktail, The Big Cube, to promote it.

3. Lench Mob Records

This is a record label owned by the hip-hop legend. It was founded in 1990 as Street Knowledge Records before it rebranded.

4. Cube Vision

Jackson and Matt Alvarez founded this film and television production company. It is credited with some of the leading movies and television shows.

5. Big3

This is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017. The league has attracted significant attention and lucrative sponsorship deals since its inception in 2017.

Cube's founded Big3 with his partner, Jeff Kwatinetz. Photo: @icecube (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Ice Cube get famous?

Jackson rose to fame as a member of NWA. He was the lead rapper and primary writer.

Is Ice Cube a billionaire?

Ice Cube's net worth in 2024 is $160 million, which makes him a millionaire. Although he has not attained the billionaire status, he is among the wealthiest rappers worldwide.

What basketball team does Ice Cube own?

Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Jackson and Jeff Kwatinetz. The club invites retired NBA players for competitions.

What is Ice Cube's salary?

His salary is over $15 million annually. He earns from movies and TV shows where he is an actor and producer.

Who is Ice Cube's wife?

Jackson's wife is Kim Woodruff. They started dating in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992, a year after Cube's oldest son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., was born. The couple has five children: O'Shea, Darrell, Karima, Deja, and Shareef.

How many records has Ice Cube sold?

Ice Cube's record sales have hit over 20.7 million, with more than 12 million selling in his home country. His most successful release is the album The Predator, which sold over 2 million copies.

The above is all about Ice Cube's net worth today. His contributions to the world of gangsta rap have made him a world leader of the movement and a legendary contributor to the music scene. He is also known for his activism and vocal advocacy of racial rights and black empowerment.

