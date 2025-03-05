Benni McCarthy shares his decision to stay sober, inspired by his childhood experiences

McCarthy emphasizes his commitment to being a positive role model for his family and providing a safe, healthy environment

McCarthy advocates for the No Excuses campaign, promoting accountability and ending alcohol-fueled violence, especially against women

In a recent interview on Radio 2000, an SABC radio station, Benni McCarthy, South Africa's legendary footballer and the newly appointed coach of Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars, shared his personal reasons for abstaining from alcohol.

His decision stems from a deep understanding of the effects that alcohol can have on relationships, health, and personal well-being.

McCarthy's powerful insights offer a glimpse into his past, his values, and his commitment to being a positive influence.

Growing up in Cape Town, Benni McCarthy was exposed to the harsh realities of alcohol abuse at an early age.Image Credit/FKF.

Source: Facebook

A Childhood Shaped by Alcohol Abuse

Growing up in Cape Town, Benni McCarthy was exposed to the harsh realities of alcohol abuse at an early age.

His father’s aggressive behavior when drinking left a lasting impression on the young McCarthy.

The footballer vividly remembers the destructive consequences alcohol had on his family dynamics, including his father's violent outbursts.

Breaking the Cycle of Alcoholism

McCarthy's commitment to abstaining from alcohol is not just about avoiding the mistakes of his father; it’s about breaking a generational cycle.

The mantra of "Like father, like son" is one that McCarthy rejects wholeheartedly. He is determined to be different — to create a new narrative for himself and his family.

The footballer vividly remembers the destructive consequences alcohol had on his family dynamics, including his father's violent outbursts.Image Credit/Bennimac17.

Source: Instagram

The 42-year-old coach has become a role model, showing that it is possible to make positive choices, even when faced with challenging circumstances.

His decision to avoid alcohol is a testament to his inner strength and determination to protect his loved ones from the negative effects of substance abuse.

Netizens Hail Benni McCarthy

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

Munger Thomas

Very good Benni, you are a role model to many, so you got to lead by example.

Blk Prince

Great words, Coach Benni McCarthy. Hope youngsters see this as an eye-opener, seeing things or life differently. 👌🫶

Chaina Dawg

Me too, the last time I tasted alcohol was before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Dee Doola

Same reason I don't drink. My family influenced that, and I thank them for making me run away from that poison.

Thabang

That is why he did so well with his soccer career in Europe...❤❤❤🙏

Busisiwe

If only people who are from this background could learn and do the same.

Allan Sauls

Well done, Mr. Benni McCarthy, for being a role model and advising all that substances like alcohol can be abusive within families.

Gavin

South Africa is in an extremely poor space morally and ethically due to substance abuse. When a person like Mr. Benni McCarthy shares his insights into his personal lifestyle, all should be proud and admire him for what he believes and upholds in his personal life.

Benni McCarthy Appointed as Harambee Stars Head Coach Amid Mixed Reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy's appointment as Harambee Stars' new coach was met with opposition from a former Kenyan international, who believes the South African will struggle to succeed with the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News