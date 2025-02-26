Steven Kitshoff, a star for both the Springboks and Stormers, has been forced to retire due to a career-ending injury

His wife, Aimee, posted an emotional message in support of her husband as he called time off rugby

The former Stormers star's partner emphasized that her husband is more than just a celebrated rugby player

Springboks star Steven Kitshoff has been forced to end his professional rugby career after suffering a serious injury recently.

The Stormers star sustained a severe neck injury last year during a Western Province Currie Cup game against the Griquas and was forced to undergo surgery, which later had complications and required rigorous rehabilitation.

After the match, the Boks star admitted that he heard his neck snap, and also confirmed the injury affected his C1 and C2 vertebrae.

Steven Kitshoff and his wife, Aimee, celebrate after Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2023. Photo: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Kitshoff's wife posts emotional message after his retirement

Kitshoff released an official statement on social media to confirm his retirement from rugby due to the neck injury he suffered last year.

"Rugby has been my passion since I was young, and I’ve been fortunate to live out the dream of so many young boys by representing both the Springboks and the Stormers," the statement reads.

"Of course, it’s deeply disappointing for my career to conclude this way, but unfortunately, the risk to my health became too great. I genuinely hoped to close my chapter with the Stormers on the field, and I gave everything to my rehab and comeback, but it just wasn’t meant to be."

The 32-year-old wife, Aimee, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page posting various pictures of both of them together.

"My Dearest Steven, I just wanted to take a moment to express how immensely proud I am of everything you've accomplished as a rugby player. Your relentless dedication, passion, and hard work have truly been an inspiration. Watching you develop, compete, and thrive has been a true privilege."

Steven Kitshoff's wife, Aimee, posts emotional message after her husband announces his retrement from rugby. Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini.

Source: Getty Images

Aimee went on to share that Steven Kitshoff – affectionately known as “Spicy Plum” – is more than just a star on the field for the Springboks and Stormers.

“But beyond your remarkable on-field success, I’m even more proud of the person you are. Your kindness, resilience, and integrity make you exceptional, and those qualities shine through in everything you do," she added.

“As you embark on this new chapter and say goodbye to rugby, I want you to know I’m wishing you nothing but an incredible journey ahead. This is not the end—rather, it’s the start of even more extraordinary adventures that lie ahead. You've already proven your greatness, and I can’t wait to see what comes next."

Fans celebrate Kitshoff after announcing his retirement

Travis Duggan said:

"Respect legend, what a career cut sadly short but knowing what means more in life shows how strong you are as a man. All the very best in all your future endeavors Champion."

Sean Bowman wrote:

"He has nothing more to prove spicy plumb has already inked his name amongst the games legends and now he can start phase 2 of his career which is just as exciting. Well done and thank you @steven_kitshoff 👏"

Jeanè Van Dam reacted:

"Such a beautiful message Aims! You are an iron lady. Can't wait to see what the future holds for you🏆 ❤️"

Michele Braaf commented:

"My heart is 💔 one of my favorites..... but thank you thank you so much what you've done for us as a country. All the very best wishes for you guys be blessed ❤️"

Gills shared:

"@steven_kitshoff Thank you for everything you put in while wearing the blue and white hoops and the green and gold. You are such a wonderful ambassador for our province, our country, and rugby in general. While this decision couldn't have been easy, I'm glad you are putting your wellness first. You really have nothing left to prove. Good luck with the journey ahead. @aimee_kitshoff To Mrs Spicy, thank you for sharing him with all of us. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed and are appreciated."

Briefly News