A former South African international, Jesse Donn, has confirmed his decision to retire from football at the young age of 25.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder played for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League last season after joining the club from Ubuntu Football Academy in 2019.

The 25-year-old was rated as one of the hottest prospects in the PSL in 2019, and one of the fringe players under Hugo Broos in the South African national team.

Jesse Donn while on international duty with Bafana Bafana alongside Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena. Photo: jesse.donn.

Donn retires from football at age of 25

In an interview with Mmaskepe Matsebane on Power Sports Extra, as per iDiskiTimes, Donn confirmed he's calling time off football, stating his religious belief as the reason behind his decision.

He had 71 appearances for SuperSport United, left Matsatsansa ahead of the 2024/25 season, and left the football scene for months before announcing his retirement.

"I've officially decided to step away from playing football, and it's honestly surreal to say that," Donn shared.

"As a 25-year-old, this wasn’t something I expected, but to give some context, it’s a decision rooted in faith, not football.

"This wasn’t about anything that happened on the field—no politics, no injuries, and nothing to do with attitude or team culture.

"It’s simply been a journey that God has been guiding me through, and now it’s a path my wife and I are taking together. Through this journey, we’ve come to the decision as a family to step away from football. And that’s what I’ve done this season.

"I won’t lie, it hasn’t been easy, and it caught me off guard, but God has been incredibly kind, and I’m looking forward to exciting new opportunities ahead. I’m eager to find ways to stay connected to the football world, as my passion for the sport remains strong.

"So, you’ll definitely see me around, just not in the same capacity. For now, though, I’m hanging up my boots."

Fans react after Jesse Donn announces retirement from football

kappilinho said:

"Wow, you don't hear that every day. All the best on the new journey!"

Kane Langtry wrote:

"It’s absolutely crazy such a talented guy I was watching him at @ubuntucapetown doing a little internship him under the phenomenal coaching of @moritzkossmann1 and Casey Prince."

ChangeYakahina reacted:

"Was tuned in o. Power 98m7, and it seems like the guy is in a good place with space with family and friends, and the business side with the wife is doing better and it seems finance part of football salary played a huge role in his decision to retirement."

BARAK commented:

"What a loss,under Kaitano the boy was a regular under Hunt he disappeared. Hopefully God tells him to go back and play."

Lumz De Baba shared:

"Only God knows, and l pray He remembers and honors him for it."

ChangeYakahina responded:

