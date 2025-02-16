A South African defender, Nhlanhla Masina, has passed on after being involved in a car accident that also took the life of a former Bafana Bafana star.

The two players currently play for Phezulu FC and lost their lives after their team bus was involved in an accident on their way back from their match against Sivutsa Stars at Driekoppies Stadium.

Masina, who once played for TS Sporting, also has one of his teammates, Thabo Mosadi, struggling for his life as he's in a critical condition at the hospital.

Masina, Zulu passed away in tragic car accident

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, former South African international, Siyabonga Zulu lost his life in the tragic car accident alongside Masina.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zulu was a former Mamelodi Sundowns player and also had a stint with Orlando Pirates in the academy before going on to ply his trade with Phezulu FC in the lower division.

The former Bafana Bafana star died at the age of 31, and the news about his death sparked reactions from South Africans on social media.

SA mourn the death of Masina and Zulu

Skhomo23 said:

"Tragic 💔, just three weeks ago, he was in Meadowlands, Mahlobo ground to support masters team yabo Thuso Phala and Jabu Maluleke. Good human being ( poor discipline as a Pro but a good man) RIP 💔🕊️"

Saeed Zondi wrote:

"My deepest condolences to their families and friends... May their souls rest in peace💔."

Mack Mahlako commented:

"Sad news indeed, may their soul rest in peace. Strength to the families."

SC_Radebe8 reacted:

"May their loved ones find peace as the rest at The Creator's presence 🕊️."

SouthUnfiltered shared:

"Condolences to Zulu and Masina families. Phezulu FC players were involved in an accident on their way back from a game the accident claimed the life of former Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu and Nhlanhla Masina."

P_MAX responded to the news:

"Codonelenes to the family and friends of Siyabonga Zulu and Nhlanhla Masina."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News