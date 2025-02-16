Phezulu FC suffered a major loss after a car accident reportedly claimed the life of Siyabonga Zulu

The former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player was also known as celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni's ex and baby daddy

South Africans shared their heartbroken reactions to reports that the soccer player tragically lost his life

Siyabonga Zulu, Gogo Maweni's former partner and baby daddy, passed away in an accident. Image: @dr_maweni

Siyabonga Zulu lost his life after achieving an impressive football career at 31 years of age. The Phezulu FC player and father of Gogo Maweni's child was allegedly on the road when he lost his life.

Soccer fans mourned Siyabonga Zulu who met a tragic end. Many people expressed their condolences and bemoaned the frequency of car accidents.

Siyanbonga Zulu was also known as Gogo Maweni's former bae and they have a child together. Image: mixedracedUncle / X

Siyabonga Zulu involved in car crash

Celebrated soccer player Siyabonga Zulu was en route from a soccer game when tragedy struck on 16 February 2025. He was reportedly leaving a soccer game when he was involved in a car accident that claimed his life alongside his teammate Nhlanhla Masina.

SA mourns Siyabonga Zulu

Online users were touched as they remembered the soccer player who was celebrated in football. He played for Sundowns, Chippa United, Platinum Stars and Black Leopards. The soccer player also boasted an ABSA premiership title when he played in Brazil. People lamented how often people die from car accidents. Briefly News reported that during the festive season, more than 50% of car crashes involved taxis. Read the comments below:

heycindii_ commented:

"I need black soccer players to protect themselves from car accidents!"

tumiso_sema wrote:

"Yoh 😢 RIP 💔"

mom.mama2012 said:

"We are losing our men in SA. Each week famous people are late, in our own lives we are facing the same. People look after themselves. We need you 😔"

kaylashbeautysa wrote:

"😢May their souls rest in peace."

thabilesponono added:

"RIP abuti."

