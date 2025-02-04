A teenage cricketer tragically passed away after a collision with his teammate during a match in South Africa

The 16-year-old's uncle gave more insight about some of the things that caused the death of his nephew

The cricket community and SA parents mourn the loss of a young player after his high school confirmed his death

A teenage cricketer, Retshegofetse Sennelo, has been pronounced dead after colliding with his teammate during a match.

The 16-year-old had not played a game of cricket since last year due to a wrist injury, and on his return to the sport, he encountered an unfortunate incident that led to his death.

The death of the young cricketer was confirmed at Sunward Park Netcare Hospital in Boksburg on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Teenage Cricketer Retshegofetse Sennelo dies after colliding with teammate during a game over the weekend.

Sennelo dies during a cricket game, SA mourns

According to Soweto Live, Sennelo's uncle, Joe Mabuela, confirmed that his nephew had cardiac arrest en route to the hospital and also suffered internal bleeding and a ruptured liver.

Krugersdorp High released an official statement on their social media page to confirm Sennelo's passing.

"It is with a broken heart that I have to announce that Retshegofetse Sennelo passed away yesterday after a freak accident occurred on the cricket field. He sustained a severe injury after colliding with a teammate at CBC Boksburg," the school released on Facebook.

"The School SBST has already been activated overnight, and grief counsellors will be on standby from Monday morning to assist the cricket players and any learners who are affected by this tragedy. May God bless the Sennelo family and the Krugersdorp High community at large."

The statement from the high school garnered reactions from South Africans, especially parents on social media.

SA mourns death of Sennelo

Tholakele Selepe said:

"This is extremely tragic. I can't even fully grasp it. It's like I knew him but I didn't. I can't even imagine what the family is going through. Tragic news indeed. My sincerest condolences to the whole family and his Team. To the teammate he collided with, stay strong."

Lizelle Donaldson wrote:

"As the parent of a boy who loves his cricket, I send you my heartfelt condolences. How traumatic this must have been. My heart breaks for you. May you find peace eventually and remember your beautiful boy, happy, with that incredible smile. I am sending you an enormous hug to embrace your entire family."

Venolia Sehunelo reacted:

"This is very sad. Condolences to his family, loved ones and the school. Please give support to the learners affected by this incident🙏 May this tragedy not dampen the sporting community of Krugersdorp High."

Motshabi Nameng commented:

"Tjoooo it's so heartbreaking, he was sons friend 💔💔 he can't stop talking about him their friendship. He is so sad 😭😭 Condolences to his family, friends and the entire KHS may his soul rest in peace 🙏"

Siobahn Kim shared:

"My sincere condolences to his family and friends at this tragic time. I pray the lord gives them strength at this very difficult time. How can we offer support, to his family, as a school community? My heart is utterly shattered for this family at such tragic news. Rest in peace 🕯 🙏"

