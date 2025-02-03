Saturday was a painful day for the Krugersdorp community after a student, Retshegofetse Sennelo, tragically died during a cricket match

Matome Chiloane, an MEC for the Department of Education in Gauteng, shared his condolences with the student's family and school community

Education MEC Steve Mabona stated that those who were affected by the accident will be able to undergo counselling

Gauteng's MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, extended his condolences after a student died during a cricket match. Images: Krugersdorp High / Facebook, Gallo Images / Getty Images

In an unfortunate event, a matric learner died after participating in a cricket match. The Department of Education MEC shared his words of support after hearing about the tragedy.

A fatal cricket match

On Saturday, Retshegofetse Sennelo, a matriculant who attended Krugersdorp High School, passed away during a cricket match against Boksburg Christian Brothers' College.

The Grade 12 learner reportedly collided with another student while trying to intercept the ball struck into the outfield.

According got the school's Facebook page, the other cricketer was treated for a concussion under his parents' care.

Retshegofetse lost consciousness and was pronounced dead after suffering a cardiac arrest while being rushed to Netcare Sunward Park Hospital, where surgeons could not stop the internal bleeding.

"Our prayers go out to Retshegofetse's beloved teammates and coaches, Sandile and Nene, who will need our unequivocal support along with his friends at school."

MEC sends condolences

The MEC for the Department of Education, Matome Chiloane sympathised with the young student's family and school community, stating:

"Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful. We call for comfort for all those affected during this difficult time."

Matome Chiloane has been Gauteng's MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation since July 2024. Image: Gallo Images

SABC News reports that education MEC Steve Mabona shared that the province's education department will provide counselling to all learners, staff members, and those who were impacted by Retshegofetse's sudden death.

"The department will engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding school sporting activities.

In another story, Briefly News reported last year that the Department of Education in Gauteng called on school vendors to get a Certificate of Acceptability.

reported last year that the Department of Education in Gauteng called on school vendors to get a Certificate of Acceptability. A teacher welcomed 53 new Grade 1 students into her classroom. She questioned the education system knowing that other teachers had more learners.

MEC Matome Chiloane visited a school in Soweto when a Grade 2 learner died after eating biscuits from a spaza shop.

