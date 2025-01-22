A teacher in Gauteng shared with South Africans that she welcomed 53 new Grade 1 students into her classroom

After stating that she knew educators who had more learners than her, the teacher questioned the country's education system

Many teachers in the comment section aired their grievances, while some saluted the woman for her dedication

A local teacher wondered about South Africa's education system after receiving 53 new pupils for the year. Images: Caia Image / Getty Images, @teacherlandi / TikTok

Teachers deserve immense commendation for their ability to manage the daily pressures they face in the workplace while dedicating themselves to shaping the minds of Mzansi's future.

One South African teacher recently revealed that she welcomed over 50 new students into her classroom, highlighting the challenges they have to face.

Teacher has 53 pupils in classroom

TikTok content creator Teacher Landi opened up about having 53 Grade 1 learners in her class this year.

The Gauteng-based educator confessed that she resorted to using tables and chairs from a Grade R class as she didn't have enough of her own.

Teacher Landi added:

"The sad part is that I know there are teachers who have even more, like 70 kids in their class.

"What's up with our education system? Why does our government not take education seriously?"

Take a look at the teacher's TikTok video below:

Overcrowding in South African classrooms

According to multiple sources, overcrowded classrooms are a problem in South Africa and can cause the following:

A shortage of teachers

Inadequate infrastructure

Stress on teachers

The above could have a negative effect on the learners, leading to poor academic performance, stress on the students, and discipline problems.

Last year, a primary school in Soweto, Gauteng, also saw one of their classrooms completely filled with learners. Image: Frédéric Soltan

Fortunately, these problems can be solved by providing teachers with support and assistance, increasing the number of classrooms to accommodate the growing number of students, and ensuring schools have enough furniture, classrooms, and educators.

Mzansi feels teacher's pain

Hundreds of social media users, most of them teachers, rushed to the comment section to share how they could relate, while others shared their opinions about the government.

@guguandsummer shockingly told the content creator:

"I have 95 learners in my class."

@drews.mom shared their experience as an educator:

"I used to be a teacher, but no more. I couldn’t do it anymore. It's too much. They demand so much paperwork behind the scenes for each student, so you constantly feel like you are failing."

@vellykay96 said to the public:

"This system is so unfair to the kids and teachers. So many kids will fall through the cracks because it’s impossible to give individualised attention to 53 kids or accurately see when some are struggling."

@willieriechert5 stated in the comments:

"If the government just built two schools a year, we would have had 60 new schools now."

@bloodyqute, who expressed that what Teacher Landi experienced was a "sad situation," wrote:

"I left education in 2023, which was heartbreaking for me, but the education system is bad. There is no way anybody can effectively teach with big numbers and no support."

An appreciative @dee2294 added positivity and commented:

"Thank you for your service. We salute you!"

