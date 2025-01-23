Mzansi Man’s Epic Sigh at Wife’s Content Creation Antics Leaves SA in Stitches
- One gent sighed and left many people in laughter over his expression in a video making rounds online
- The man in Mzansi showcased the challenges that come with being married to a content creator
- Comments poured in from social media users who flooded the post with jokes and laughter
One South African man's reaction to his wife, who is a content creator, caused a fit of laughter on the internet.
Struggles of being married to a content creator
The humorous yet relatable video, which gained thousands of views, has resonated with many, especially those in similar relationships.
TikTok user @wendyludonga showed off her man's funny and candid moments about life with a content creator spouse. In the clip, the couple appeared to be having breakfast at a restaurant, and his wife took the opportunity to capture the moment before they dug in to eat.
@wendyludonga's hubby sighed, and his facial expression amused many people online. The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.
While taking to her TikTok caption @wendyludonga simply said:
"Poo the bear."
Watch the video below:
SA is entertained by the man's reaction
The social media users loved the wholesome reaction as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts.
Bonolo said:
"The way he laughed shows he knows."
Liindy added:
"I feel his pain."
Siphesihle can relate:
"Mine even reminds me if i am not going to take a pic so he can eat."
Xhanti shared:
"They love us shame because they do tolerate our nonsense."
Mbali. B commented:
"This is called “love is patient and love is kind”
Gaba. Dzanibe expressed:
"I understand his sigh. It's not easy."
Tamar replied:
"I do this all the time! Atleast she posts the pics, my phone memory is full with unshared pics."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za