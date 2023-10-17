Gogo Maweni had mzansi confused as to why she was crying when she spoke about her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Siyabonga Zulu

The famous traditional healer spoke about her past relationships during a TV interview involving her famous soccer star lovers

Maweni had always been candid about seeking revenge and using traditional methods to achieve that

Maweni got candid about her past relationship with soccer star, Siyabonga Zulu and many others. Image: @gogomaweni

Source: Instagram

Famous traditional healer Gogo Maweni bared it all in a recent TV interview. She spilt the beans about her famous soccer star lovers.

Maweni on when her relationship took a sour turn

Gogo Maweni has always been an open book involving her life. The reality star even got candid about seeking revenge and using traditional methods to achieve that.

In one particular video clip, Maweni spoke about her past relationship, allegedly with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu. Fighting back her tears, Maweni said:

"I lost someone who I thought 'we could do this together, we could vibe together.' But when he got that contract, so many bad things happened.

"One thing, he had money, and then I meant nothing to him," an emotional Maweni said.

Watch the video shared by @LindoMyeni below:

Maweni confesses to using muti on Siyabonga Zulu

Gogo Maweni was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she admitted to using muti on the once-popular soccer player.

She said she did this to teach him a valuable lesson. Maweni mentioned several incidents with Zulu that made her take that decision, including allegedly crashing her car.

“I gotta take credit for that though. I don’t know how to answer you guys, I’m trying to be a good girl. Honestly, I bewitched him. Well, let’s not say I bewitched him. It’s a thing of ‘you think you know better when I’ve helped you’.”

Maweni to launch podcast where she speaks on all things witcraft

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni caused a stir online after she announced her upcoming podcast dedicated to exposing, educating, and providing solutions related to witchcraft.

Fans reacted with mixed emotions when Maweni shared a photo of her holding what appeared to be a human skeleton on her Instagram page while explaining the podcast's purpose.

Source: Briefly News