South African forward Kutlwano Letlhaku is reportedly linked with top clubs in Europe, but Mamelodi Sundowns are not willing to listen to any offer for the teenager.

The teenager is struggling for playing time since being promoted to the first team and it got worse under the new manager Miguel Cardoso.

Kutlwano Letlhaku linked with a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns with European clubs showing interest. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Europe clubs show interest in Kutlawo

Letlhaku's agent, Matthew Moore, in an interview with iDiskiTimes confirmed that is client has attracted interest from top European clubs in Denmark and Sweden.

The player's representative claimed that Mamelodi Sundowns are making it difficult for their client to achieve in long-term goal of playing in Europe by ignoring the advances of those clubs showing interest.

"Several top clubs from Denmark, Sweden, and other leagues have reached out to Sundowns regarding Kutlwano," he shared with iDiski Times.

"However, so far, Sundowns has been hesitant to engage with these clubs, even though Kutlwano's last start in the league was back in November when he scored twice against Polokwane City. Since then, his playing time has been limited under the new coach."

Moore also lamented about Sundowns' decision not to engage none of the clubs that are showing interest in the teenager.

"This is a common challenge for young players who emerge from top, ambitious clubs like Sundowns. There’s always a concern that these players may hit a ceiling due to the lack of consistent game time, which hinders their development," he added.

"We are eager to work alongside Sundowns to find a path forward for a player we believe is the brightest young talent in South African football today.

"We would love to help Sundowns showcase that their young stars can make it overseas and thrive in international football."

Letlhaku was out of the Sundowns squad that thrash Orlando Pirates over the weekend at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium as he represented the club's reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

