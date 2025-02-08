Mamelodi Sundowns Thrash Pirates in Pretoria to Take Charge of PSL Title Race

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their lead in the Betway Premiership after thrashing Orlando Pirates 4-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this weekend.

Goals from Grant Kekana, Lucas Ribeiro, and Teboho Mokoena gave the Brazilians the deserved win over the Sea Robbers on Saturday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns thrash Pirates in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns started the match on a bright note and went ahead very early in the game. Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after hitting Marcos Allende's free-kick past Sipho Chaine.

The Brazilians continue to put more pressure on the Buccaneers, and they got back-to-back chances from Peter Shalulile in the 19th minute and Lucas Suarez's header from Mokoena's corner in the 20th minute.

The defending champions eventually got the second in the match after Ribeiro dribbles from his own half and drilled in a perfect finish beyond Chaine in the 27th mminute.

Shalulile came close to adding the third goal for Masandawana in the closing stages of the first half but his shot was saved by Chaine.

Sundowns ended the first half as the better side and headed into the dressing room on the break with a 2-0 lead.

Pirates were all out in the opening stages of the second half, and were rewarded with goal in the 57th minute.

Hotto pulled one back after his shot was deflected past Ronwen Williams to make the scoreline 2-1.

Sundowns restored their two-goal lead instantly as Ribeiro hit the back of the net with another pin-point finish in the bottom of the corner in the 59th minute.

Second half substitute Bathusi Aubaas was claose to adding the fourth in the 72nd minute but he was denied at the near post by the Bucs goalkeeper.

South African midfielder Mokoena added the icing on the cake as he scored another trademark long-range effort in the 78th minute.

