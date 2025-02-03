Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso cleared the air over the future of Sphelele Mkhulise after he was linked with a move away from the club

According to reports, Mkhulise agreed to join former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo at Algerian side CR Belouizdad

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mkhulise has a future at the club and they praised coach Cardoso

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso dismissed transfer rumours surrounding Sphelele Mkhulise, saying the player still has a future at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old Masandawana star was linked with a move to CR Belouizdad in the January transfer market with reports suggesting the player signed a deal with the Algerian giants.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Sphelele Mkhulise is admired by coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Cardoso dismissed the rumours while the player was taken off in the first half during Sundowns’ 4-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday, 2 February 2025.

Sphelele Mkhulise is admired by Miguel Cardoso

Cardoso speaks about Mkhulise in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Cardoso said Mhulise was subbed off early for tactical reasons and the player is admired by the PSL champions.

Cardoso said:

“I can make it clear and take it in my hands. I spoke to the team during the week so that we are clear that there are no issues regarding Pitso [Mkhulise] or a transfer for him. He’s a player that we like so much, we trust him, and he has been playing in the team, so finish with that. We don’t speak about it again this year.”

Mkhulise was linked with Belouizdad, according to the tweet below:

Sundowns made changes during the January transfer window

During the January transfer window, Sundowns added new faces to their squad by signing Jayden Adams, Keanu Cupido and Argentine defender Lucas Suarez.

The club also released a few star players, most noticeably winger Thembinkosi Lorch who joined former coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic on a six-month loan.

With the addition of the new players, Sundowns are expecting to make a major impact as they currently top the PSL log and are chasing success in the CAF Champions League.

Sphelele Mkhulise was reportedly linked with Algerian giants CR Belouizdad. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Cardoso

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Mkhulise has a future at Sundowns, while others praised Cardoso for clearing the air.

Jabu Masenyani Bhila is impressed by Cardoso:

“I'm so happy with coach Miguel, his game reading is unmatched. He has a different style compared to coach Rulani, but he knows football and is still going to destroy teams. He makes changes which always give us results.”

Bonga Nkadimeng thanked Cardoso:

“Thank goodness coach Cardoso cleared the air.”

Antoine Tjao is not a fan of Mkhulise:

“Mkhulise loses balls for fun, he can't fit in Cardoso’s plan.”

Jozi Makenzo says Cardoso will leave Sundowns:

“After losing CAF, he will resign.”

Mokoka Jnr backed Mkhulise for success:

“Pitso is one of us.”

Mamelodi Sundowns top the list of Africa’s spenders

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns topped the list of the biggest spending clubs in Africa.

Since the start of the 2024/2025 season, Sundowns invested heavily in the players such as Keagan Johannes, Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams and R63 million striker Arthur Sales.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News