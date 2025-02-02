PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns tops the list of the highest-spending clubs in Africa, beating giants Al Ahly, Esperance and Wydad

During the January transfer window, Masandawana brought in Jayden Adams, Keanu Cupido and Lucas Suarez

Local football fans said Sundowns are right to spend big while others said the club needs the CAF Champions League to justify their spending

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns tops the list of the biggest spending clubs in Africa according to FIFA.

While the report did not include the amount, Sundowns has spent R63 million on Brazilian striker Arthur Sales and landed R45 million-rated Jayden Adams this season.

Brazilian striker Arthur Sales was a R63 million arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the 2024/2025 season. Image: Masandawana.

During the January transfer window, Sundowns secured the signature of Adams and Keanu Cupido along with the loan signing of World Cup Argentine defender Lucas Suarez.

Mamelodi Sundowns splash the cash

Sundowns are ranked in the list of biggest spenders in Africa, according to the tweet below:

Massandawana’s January signings joined several new players in the squad that joined at the start of the season, including R63 million rated Arthur Sales.

Since joining the club, Sales has scored three goals in all competitions and provided five assists which has slowly earned him praise from fans who questioned his high transfer fee.

Along with Sales, Sundowns also spent on bringing Kobamleo Kodisang, Asekho Tiwani and current PSL top scorer Iqraam Rayners.

Sundowns welcomed their January arrivals on their Twitter (X) profile:

Miguel Cardoso runs the rule over new signings

Since joining the club, coach Miguel Cardoso is determined to bring his own identity to the club that won the PSL in four consecutive seasons and is currently three points atop the log.

Cardoso has also sent a warning to new players that they will have to fight for their place in the squad that is also pushing for success in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns already failed to win a title this season after they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Jayden Adams and Keanu Cupido joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns during the January transfer window. Image: Masandawana.

Fans question Sundowns’ spending

Local football fans questioned Sundowns’ spending on social media saying the club needs the Champions League to justify their spending while others backed the side’s spending.

Mohumelelo Ngubeni said Sundowns is a big team:

“Sundowns is the sign of a big team.”

Glen Lindo took note:

“The only club on the list from the sub-Saharan region is number one. I'm not a Sundowns fan. But this speaks volumes.”

Stan Mda says Chiefs need to spend more:

“When it comes to spending and bidding wars, you won't see Bobby even in the top 100 of big spenders.”

Bognor Regis says Sundowns must get a return for their spending:

“They should show returns as well! You spend so much and get so much in return.”

Ubhuti Maninginingi Lo says Sundowns must win the CAF Champions League:

“They will fail to win CCL; with all that money! Losers of note those ones.”

Victor Thabo Malekane says you have to spend to win:

“If you're team name is not there, then don't ever think your team will win the league. That's a dream.”

Happie Thomo is not a fan:

“No matter how much they spend it won't change the fact that they only dominate PSL. They don't dominate any domestic cups or continental cups.”

Tman Hloni says Sundowns overspend:

“Sundowns keep spending billions for R20 million.”

Lesilo Rula backs the spending:

“You have to spend money to make money.”

Gloria Olisawoli Okon criticised Chiefs:

“Kaizer Chiefs spend more on their management team.”

Bongivangeli Buthelezi was not impressed:

“This is not good.”

