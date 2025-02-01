Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have parted ways with one of the South American players after the arrival of Lucas Suarez from Argentine club

The Brazilians needed to let one player go if they are to register Suarez and Matias Esquivel, who is returning from a loan move to Club Atletico Tallares

South African football fans criticised the Premier Soccer League giants on social media for wasting money on signing the South American midfielder in the first place

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided to let one of their South American stars leave the club as they need a slot to register their latest signing Lucas Suarez for the foreign player spot.

The Brazilians brought in a couple of players in the January transfer window, with the arrival of Suarez from South America being at the top of them all.

Aside from Suarez, Matias Esquivel also returned from his loan move to Club Atletico Tallares in the Argentine league.

Erwin Saavedra in action during a Copa America Brazil 2021 Group A match between Paraguay and Bolivia. Photo: Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old defender and Matias have been teammates at the Argentine club for the past six months, but are both now with the Brazilian, which left the South African club with no option but to release one of their South American stars to have the opportunity to register the two players.

Saavedra leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

According to iDiskiTimes, Erwin Saavedra has left Mamelodi Sundowns, and he's set to return to his former club in Bolivia.

Saavedra was unable to establish himself at Sundowns due to a series of injuries and was loaned back home to find a solution to his injury problems.

The Bolivian midfielder is now set to return to his former team, Club Bolivar, the same side the Premier Soccer League giants signed him from.

The South American midfielder is the fourth player to leave the Brazilians in this winter transfer window.

Lesiba Nku and Lebo Maboe joined PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC, and SuperSport United respectively, while Thembinkosi Lorch is set to complete a loan move to Wydad Athletic Club to reunite with Sundowns former boss Rulani Mokwena.

Saavedra's departure sparked different reactions from fans on social media with most them criticising the Brazilians for wasting funds in signing him from Bolivia.

Reactions as Saavedra leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Ndlombango ka Tomase said:

"How many times did he even play for Downs. 🤣🤣🤣Sundowns is confused."

oudip wrote:

"Another R50m going down the drain but Signdowns fans want Soweto teams to be run like this Spaza Shop which is always squandering their money each and every season. Esquivel also came to this NPO and went away with over R100m back to Argentina."

MndayiBukho reacted:

"If you know Football you can never blame Sundowns scouting department they spotted the player but if the player doesn't deliver it's not their problem. Dembele to Barca = Flop Harzard to Madrid= Flop Grealish to City = Flop.. I don't want to mention local 🤧🤧 because wow."

Thabelo Kenildinho Mudau commented:

"The way they spend money on useless players is surprising. It's like the cheque book has been given to a drunkard nephew in the family."

ech_carnly shared:

"I don't think he even provided an assist he was there just to escalate the money spent."

