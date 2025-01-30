Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club are reportedly set to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signing of a Mamelodi Sundowns star this January transfer window

The South African tactician is looking forward to reuniting with the Bafana Bafana midfielder in Morocco after working with him twice in the Premier Soccer League

The reports about the players move to Morocco to join Mokwena have sparked reactions from South Africans on social media

Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club are reportedly set to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the signing of a Mamelodi Sundowns star this January.

The Moroccan giants signed several players in the summer, and are reaping the investment in the second half of the season, but are planning to add more quality to their squad this January.

Mokwena joined Wydad last summer and signed former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil as one of the club's new additions.

Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club are close to signing a Mamelodi Sundowns star despite links with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Twitter

The South African tactician is now planning on reuniting with another player from the Premier Soccer League giants in Morocco.

Wydad set to sign Lorch amid links with Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly interested in signing Thembinkosi Lorch from Mamelodi Sundowns before the January transfer window closed but were unable to reach an agreement with the Brazilians for the South African midfielder.

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Wydad AC have reached an agreement with Masandawana for for the signing of Lorch this January.

The Bafana Bafana star joined the Brazilians from PSL rivals Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window in 2024.

After making a good number of appearances under Mokwena last season, he has struggled to get enough playing time this season, firstly under Manqoba Mngqithi, and now with Miguel Cardoso.

He featured six times for the defending champions this campaign and he's looking for a new club where he can get enough playing time.

Lorch is now set to link up with Mokwena at Wydad, after agreeing to join the Moroccan giants on a six-month loan deal, and will be working under the South African tactician for the third time in his career.

The Red Castle still have Thursday and Friday to finalise the deal as the winter transfer window is still open in Morocco.

Reactions as Wydad agree to sign Lorch from Sundowns

Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Another chapter to be added to this Rhulani Lorch story."

t_junction1 wrote:

"We wish him all the best 👏👏."

NeoMokae77 commented:

"One of the luckiest PSL player."

Rhoyi_Masoka implied:

"He must go where he's appreciated."

AndriesAR reacted:

"Lorch was offered to Wydad and sekhukhune for a loan move and Kaizer Chiefs wanted buy which was not possible."

SAFootClassics responded:

"Now we see Lorch competing for the number 10 position at Bafana. All the best in Morocco!"

SA hails Mokwena as he sets new record in Morocco

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena was celebrated by South Africans and Wydad fans after setting a new record in Morocco.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach led the Red Castle to victory against Difaa El Jadidi in the Botola Pro League.

