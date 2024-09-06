Mamelodi Sundowns Star Dumps PSL Giants, Joins Mokwena at Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns have lost one of their players to Rulani Mokwena's new club Wydad Athletic Club in the Botola Pro League

The Moroccan giants confirmed the signing of the played with an official statement in all their social media pages

The Red Castle are one of the most active teams in the transfer market since the arrival of the South African tactician this summer

Mamelodi Sundowns star Abdelmounaim Boutouil has dumped the Premier Soccer League giants to link up with former coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club.

The Moroccan defender joined the Brazilians in 2022 from SC Chabab Mohammedia and was an important member of Mokwena's Sundowns team, which dominated the South African league for two seasons.

The Atlas Lions star scored once in 31 appearances for the Masandawana but has decided to return home to continue his club football.

South Africa's Rulani Mokwena signs Abdelmounaim Boutouil for Wydad Athletic Club from Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns this summer. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Wydad sign Boutouil from Sundowns

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Boutouil has decided to join Mokwena at Wydad after spending two seasons with Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

The 26-year-old defender reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Moroccan giants and has an option to extend it for another season.

The move sees the Moroccan international represent all the top three clubs in the Botola Pro League after spending time with AS FAR and Raja Casablanca.

Wydad announced the signing of Boutouil from Sundowns with an official statement on their handle on X(formerly known as Twitter).

"The long-awaited arrival has occurred! 🙌 Greetings, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, and welcome to the squad," the Moroccan side confirmed on X.

The Red Castle are reportedly not done in the transfer market this summer as Mokwena earlier confirmed that they are looking at the possibility of signing another striker before the window closes in a few days.

Reason Mokwena wore a traditional outfit

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena was spotted wearing a traditional outfit gifted to him by his Wydad's opponent, JSM, in the Excellence Cup.

The club's fan page, Wydad Red Castle, then explained the significance of the outfit presented to the South African gaffer before the game started.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News