Rulani Mokwena is set to reunited with a Mamelodi Sundowns star at Wydad Athletic Club in a few days

The Moroccan giants have reportedly agree a two-year deal with the Brazilian star with salary not being a problem

The South African tactician's new club have been busy in this summer transfer window signing over 10 players already

Mamelodi Sundowns star Abdelmounaim Boutouil is reportedly set to reunite with Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

The Moroccan defender has been with the Brazilians since 2022, after joining the Premier Soccer League side from SC Chabab Mohammedia.

Wydad have signed the likes of Cassius Mailula and Pedrinho this summer, but they are still working on adding more quality to the squad before the new season kicks off.

Rulani Mokwena is set to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star Abdelmounaim Boutouil for Wydad Athletic Club this summer. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Boutouil set to dump Sundowns for Mokwena's Wydad

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Boutouil is close to making a return to Morocca as he's set to dump Sundowns for a move to Mokwena's Wydad AC.

The Sundowns defender had a good time playing under the South African tactician at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and could rekindle the relationship in the Moroccan league this summer.

The former SC Chabab Mohammedia star has not been part the Masandawana's pre-season training, and reportedly arrived from his holidays with injury and informed the club management of his wish to return to Morocco.

There were issues regarding his value earlier this summer, but it has been resolved with a termination of his contract close to being completed.

Report confirmed that the former Raja Casablanca defender has agreed a two-year contract with the Moroccan gaints and his salary is not a problem between both parties.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News