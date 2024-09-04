Reason Mokwena Was Made to Wear Traditional Outfit in Wydad’s Win Over JSM

Rulani Mokwena was spotted wearing a Moroccan traditional outfit during the match between Wydad and JSM in the Excellence Cup

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor earned his first victory in Morocco after his club's defeat to Maghreb Fes last week

Netizens shared their thoughts on the reason behind the South African tactician being presented the outfit before the game

Rulani Mokwena has earned his first official win as Wydad Athletic Club coach after the Red Castles' 2-0 win over JSM in the Excellence Cup on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The South African tactician started his time in the Botola Pro League with a 1-0 loss to Maghreb Fes last week, but he made amends in cup competition.

Despite the win, the major highlight of the match was Mokwena wearing a traditional outfit gifted to him by his team's opponent, JSM.

Rulani Mokwena spotted wearing a Moroccan traditional outfit before Wydad AC's clash with JSM in the Excellence Cup on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Reason Mokwena wore a traditional outfit

Popular football journalist Micky Jnr on X shared a video of Mokwena being presented with traditional clothing by JSM and asked to put it on.

The journalist then asked why the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was made to wear the outfit before the game started.

The club's fan page, Wydad Red Castle, then explained the significance of the outfit presented to the Mzansi gaffer.

"Hello Micky, This gift represents a traditional outfit from the region of the opposing club. It was presented to the coach as a gesture of respect and high appreciation from their side."

Reaction as Mokwena wore a traditional outfit

gonca_tu reacted:

"Thanks for clarity. It really makes sense now, I enjoyed watching the game and I am learning new things from far north."

Sakrili1 shared:

"Rhulani is truly loved in Morocco. We didn’t show him enough love in SA."

Zazu967 wrote:

"It’s football heritage, big love for Morocco."

KhumaloBoy11 commented:

"And Rulani approved and appreciate the gift."

Matodzi_GT said:

"What a wow. He is not appreciated at home, up north is his second home."

Sundowns star set to join Mokwena at Wydad

Briefly News earlier reported that Sundowns star Abdelmounaim Boutouil is set to reunite with Mokwena at Wydad this summer.

The Moroccan defender has been with the Brazilians since 2022, after joining the Premier Soccer League side from SC Chabab Mohammedia.

