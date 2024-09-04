Barca Star Divides Opinion After Arriving for International Duty Wearing a Skirt

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has sparked different opinions from fans on social media over his recent dressing

The French defender was seen resuming international duty wearing a skirt and a tight sleeveless shirt

The France international is popular among the fans and he's rated as one of the most fashionable footballers globally

Barcelona star Jules Kounde sparked reactions online after being spotted resuming international duty with France while wearing a skirt.

The former Sevilla defender was part of the players Didier Deschamps named in his Les Bleus squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Italy and Belgium.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best players in Barcelona's side under Hansa Flick this season. In their last match, he scored his first goal of the campaign against Real Valladolid.

Kounde arrives for international duty in skirt

According to a report by Tribuna, Kounde stormed the France national team camp wearing a skirt, a tight sleeveless shirt and timberland shoes.

The Paris-born defender is known for his style of dressing in games and his fashion sense in Barcelona, but that has changed since the appointment of Flick.

The German manager has stopped Barcelona players from wearing anything besides the Catalans gear while coming in on matchday for home games.

The international break gave Kounde a chance to resume his fashionable appearance; this time, his action divided opinions among fans on social media.

Reactions as Kounde arrives French camp in skirt

omorogiec reacted:

"He's not stopping anytime soon."

UtdMinja wrote:

"Reporting for national duty has now become a runway opportunity"

dixon_rj_ mentioned:

"Time to see if he can defend like a pro and strut like a runway model."

KARIMDDKK implied:

"Good player, but his outfits 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Arleck_ commented:

"Later he starts getting nutmeged. Wearing skirt for what exactly???"

HMagwagwa shared:

"Nah that's crazy bro needs to come out."

Ayuklordspencer said:

"Jules does 2 things for a living. The first is playing football and the second is style, style and style."

