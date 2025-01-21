“The Best”: SA Salutes Rulani Mokwena As He Sets New Record in Morocco

Rulani Mokwena has reacted to Wydad Athletic Club's victory over Difaa El Jadidi in the Botola Pro League over the weekend

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor ended all talks about being sacked with a resounding three consecutive wins in the Moroccan league

The South African coach's post on the record set for Wydad gathered reactions from the Red Castle fans and Mzansi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena began the season slowly after joining Wydad Athletic Club in the summer. The club's fans mostly criticised him, and some blamed him for leaving the Premier Soccer League for Morocco.

The South African tactician has put the struggle behind him in recent games, as he led the Red Castle to a three-game successive wins in the Botola Pro League.

Cassius Mailula was on target when Wydad AC defeated Difaa El Jadidi 2-0 at the Stade El Abdi on Sunday, January 19. 2025.

Rulani Mokwena leads Wydad Athletic Club to three successive victories in the Botola Pro League. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Rulani Mokwena reacts after setting new record for Wydad

Mokwena took to his official page on Instagram to react to Wydad's win over Difaa El Jadidi while setting a record of winning three successive games for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The Mzansi mentor hailed his players and was appreciative that his team could set the record for three consecutive wins for the first time in three seasons.

Wydad Athletic Club fans and South Africans salute Rulani Mokwena after setting a record for the Moroccan giants in the Botola Pro League. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

"An important win 🏅 with a strong team performance from the boys that provided many firsts," the South African manager said.

"First 3 game winning streak in Botola since 2022-2023 Season for @wacofficiel 💪🏾 First clean sheet for the year 2025. 🛡️

"@mohamedrayhi_ is now first in the top goalscorers charts in Botola 🎯 @ismailmoutarajji is the first to assist with the outside foot this season and wins the challenge I had with the squad 🛂.

"Congratulations to everyone at the club and the supporters. Now it's time to regroup and work harder for more consistency for the rest of the season. 👏🏾👏🏾♥️"

Wydad fans and South Africans celebrated Mokwena after sharing his thoughts on his team's performance on social media.

SA, Wydad fans salute Mokwena after setting record in Morocco

cellular_jnr reacted:

"Continue striving and raising our South African flag very high 🇿🇦"

o.zemraoui23 said:

"The best ❤️😘"

yacine_elbarhmi wrote:

"My dear coach, keep progressing. The fans of Wydad Athletic Club are with you❤️."

reda__hellil commented:

"We are confident in your ability to lead the club towards local and continental titles. Just a simple note that you should pay attention to. The team has received more than 20 goals this season. Knowing that we will not reach the end of the season, we hope that you will improve the defense line by recruiting excellent defenders. We wish you success❤️"

dladlamenzi shared:

"Things are finally coming together big boss 🔥🙌 I like it."

okailadnan responded:

"Great job! Keep delivering strong performances and achieving more milestones. The best is yet to come!"

yusuf.snob said:

"Coach Mokwena, congratulations on our victory against Ittihad Jadidi Football Club, but this does not mean we are in a comfortable position. We need to work extensively on strengthening the defensive side and teaching the players how to defend without committing mistakes, especially in front of or near Widad’s goal. It is also crucial to avoid receiving yellow or red cards by ensuring that defensive and midfield interventions are smart to prevent unnecessary bookings. On the other hand, significant effort should be dedicated to set-pieces and corner kicks during this period, making them a decisive factor in scoring goals against opponents. As fans, we have noticed a considerable weakness in this area. Regarding attacking efficiency, it is essential to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities and improve shooting accuracy, both from inside and outside the opponent’s penalty area. You are well aware of this, coach. With all my respect and appreciation."

