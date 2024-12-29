Rulani Mokwena Names Who's to Blame for Wydad’s 4–1 Thrashing Against MAS De Fez

South African coach Rulani Mokwena has reacted to Wydad Athletic Club's 4-1 loss to MAS de Fez in the Botola Pro League at the Stade Larbi Zaouli on Saturday.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach led the Red Castle on a seven-game unbeaten run, but their impressive form ended with a home loss against MAS de Fez.

Wydad were reduced to 10 men very early in the first half after Ismael Benktib was sent off in the 11th minute.

Mokwena states who's to blame for Wydad's loss

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena claimed he was to blame for Wydad's loss to MAS de Fez in an interview after the game.

"Anything I say will sound like excuses, so let me just apologize to the Wydad family, everybody; when the team loses, it's the coach's fault, and I put up my hand, and I come in front and apologize," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said.

"Please don't blame the players; blame the coach. I chose the line-up, so it's my fault, and I take full responsibility.

"As a club, we know where we are, but as I said to you, first, I need to look at myself, my line-up, my subs, my training and preparation. I will always protect players. In my previous club, I protected the players, and I will do that until my last day at Wydad."

Source: Briefly News