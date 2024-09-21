Rulani Mokwena Signs Two Brazilian Stars for Wydad on Deadline Day

Botola Pro League side Wydad Athletic Club have announced the signing of two Brazilians players on transfer deadline day

The Moroccan giants have signed over 10 new players since the arrival of Rulani Mokwena from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer

The South African tactician continues to show his love of having South American players in his team just like he did at Masandawana

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has added two Brazilian stars to his team at Wydad Athletic Club on transfer deadline day.

The Red Castle was active in the summer transfer market, signing over ten new quality players to make Mokwena's job easier at the club.

The Botola Pro League side signed Pedrinho from Corinthians earlier, making the first Brazilian to join the club this summer.

Rulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club announced the signing of two Brazilian stars on transfer deadline day. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Wydad sign two Brazilian stars

According to iDiskiTimes, Wydad confirmed the signing of Renan Viana from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.

The 21-year-old impressed with his performance during his time with the Brazilian side's youth team and could add more quality to Wydad's attack.

The Moroccan giants also announced the signing of attacking midfielder Arthur Wenderrosky from Fluminense, making it three Brazilians the club has signed this summer.

Wenderrosky is also of Polish origin and can play across all positions in the midfield department.

Reactions as Mokwena signs two Brazilians for Wydad

Sakhe37131296 said:

"Rulani trying soo hard to have Wyded called the Brazilians 🤣🤣😅😂🤣eiy Pep store keep flying the flag our very own Pep store."

He_s_MyBrother commented:

"How many players does Wydad have coz they've already signed more than 15."

Mohale_17 reacted:

"Rulani has signed 21/22 players this window alone."

brezzada wrote:

"Rulani loves signing players from South America. Hope they get him the result he deserves in Morocco."

Reason Mokwena wore a traditional outfit

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena was spotted wearing a traditional outfit gifted to him by his Wydad's opponent, JSM, in the Excellence Cup.

The club's fan page, Wydad Red Castle, then explained the significance of the outfit presented to the South African gaffer before the game started.

