Rulani Mokwena Opens Up on His Future at Wydad AC After 4–1 Loss

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his future at Wydad Athletic Club after the Red Castle were thrashed 4-1 at home by Maghreb de Fes this weekend.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was disappointed with his club's loss in front of their fans, and the result has put his future at the Morocco giants under serious doubt.

Mokwena discusses his future at Wydad

According to iDiskiTimes, Mokwena commented on his future at Wydad after the club's poor performance in the last match. The club are now 12 points behind league leaders RS Berkane even with one game in hand.

"Only the President [Hicham Ait Menna] and the board know [what will happen]. I have a contract, yes, we are Wydad, and we should never lose like that, and that's why I apologise to the club, everybody at the club, to the supporters, especially, they deserve better," Mokwena said.

"The supporters deserve so much better, and what the future holds? It's for the club to decide. Me – I want to be here, and that's what's important. My desire, my heart, my heart is Wydad. I love this club. I want to help this club, and I will do my best.

"But you know, you have to win games; as a coach, you have to win games, and at the moment, we are not winning enough games; that's the reality, and I have to take responsibility for that."

