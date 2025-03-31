Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota said he calls on several Orlando Pirates stars for advice and support after making his debut for the Soweto giants this season

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Soweto giants this season, and he said he calls on stars such as Tsegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng

Local football fans reacted on social media to support Nkota and have backed him to succeed at the Soweto giants

Young Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota said he calls on several teammates for help as he enjoys his breakthrough season at the Soweto giants.

Nkota made his debut for Pirates this season and has scored twice for the Soweto giants after being promoted to the first team from the youth ranks.

Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota has the support of teammates at the Soweto club.

Nkota survived a horror injury early in his career to make his debut for the Soweto club this season, while he has also represented South Africa at youth level.

Mohau Nkota trusts his Orlando Pirates teammates

Nkota speaks about his relationship with teammates in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nkota said he calls on several Pirates stars to provide him with support, while the 20-year-old recently signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike.

Nkota said:

“There is someone that I speak to every day, who is Tshegofatso Mabasa. He came to me and told me that I should use the opportunity that I was given by the coach. I also thank Rele because he’s been one of those people who support me. When I was not okay, he would talk to me and tell me that the environment we were in was different because he was also in the same situation.”

Nkota celebrated his sponsorhsip deal in the tweet below:

Nkota is enjoying his time at Pirates

Following Nkota’s rise at the club, Pirates are looking to improve their squad by signing several new players while they have also drawn up a list of players that will leave.

Pirates have been linked with players such as Andrew Phiri, who has attended a trial at the club, and NFD striker Bright Ndlovu.

The Soweto giants are also linked with top names such as Fawaaz Basadien and Oswin Appollis while they have promoted several youngsters to their squad.

Winger Mohau Nkota is enjoying his time as part of the Orlando Pirates senior squad.

Fans admire Nkota

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Nkota, saying they admire the 20-year-old who has risen through the ranks at Pirates.

Mmeli Ntombela admires Nkota:

“Nkota is a very beautiful player in the game & his performance is top-notch. Very nice when he plays games.”

Nonyaniso Magazi is a fan:

“My favourite.”

Mxolisi Bucs-Gang Nkosi supports Pirates:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club, the only team that matters.”

Lebo Malebza rates Nkota highly:

“l love this boy.”

Mthuthuzeli magqashelaa wants more from Nkota:

“I really don't think he has played to his true potential.”

