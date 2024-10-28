A former Kaizer Chiefs player has compared Mohau Nkota to a Barcelona superstar after his recent performance in the PSL

The Orlando Pirates youngster scored two goals in the Soweto giants' win over AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership

The teenager could be the next big thing in the Premier Soccer League after the rise of Relebohile Mofokeng

Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota has been likened to a Barcelona star after his stellar performance for the Soweto giants in their recent Premier Soccer League fixture.

The youngster scored a brace in the Buccaneers' 2-1 victory over struggling side AmaZulu FC on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who played in goal for Usuthu, had no answers to both goals the teenager scored, with the first being a beautiful left-footed outside shot.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye likens Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota to Barcelona star Raphinha. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Khanye compares Nkota to Barcelona star

According to iDiskiTimes, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has compared Nkota to Barcelona winger Raphinha and claimed the youngster has a brilliant future ahead of him.

The teenager was promoted to the Pirates' first team from the development side this campaign, and he has proved that he deserves a place on the senior side.

"He reminds me of the Brazil international Raphinha (who plays for Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga)," the former Glamour Boys winger said while on iDiskiTV.

"Nkota got a bright future ahead of him. Like we spoke about him from the glimpses he showed on Tuesday."

Khanye also explained the advantage of playing with two wingers in the Premier Soccer League while claiming Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng create so many chances.

"The importance of playing with two wingers in South Africa, especially at Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, is because Pirates and Chiefs are not playing like [Mamelodi] Sundowns. Having two dangerous wingers cutting in, always taking somebody on and playing one, twos," he added.

"They are so technically good with good decision-making. These two Relebohile Mofokeng and this boy, they create so many chances."

Riveiro impressed with Nkota's performance

Briefly News earlier reported that Nkota impressed Jose Riveiro during his first PSL start against SuperSport United.

The 19-year-old played 65 minutes in the victory over SuperSport, but it was enough time to make an impression on fans and Riveiro.

