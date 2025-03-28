Orlando Pirates have invited an international striker to training with a reported deal already agreed for him to join the Soweto giants

Zambian striker Andrew Phiri has spent more than a week at Mayfair and could earn a switch to Pirates from MUZA FC

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they were excited by the 23-year-old’s arrival, while some questioned his ability

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates could welcome a new player to their squad after an international striker was seen training with the side for over a week.

MUFA FC striker Andrew Phiri could join Pirates if he manages to impress the coaching staff during his trial after the Soweto giants reportedly agreed to a deal with the Zambian club.

The Zambian international striker has spent more than a week at Mayfair and could end Pirates’ search for a new striker after they were linked to several names such as NFD star Bright Ndlovu.

Orlando Pirates could sign a Zambian international

Phiri was seen at Mayfair, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club has agreed to a R1.25 million deal for Phiri, despite there being doubts over head coach Jose Riveiro’s future.

The source said:

“Pirates are looking at the player, and should everything go accordingly there is already a deal in place for him to join. Not much can be said right now about his progress as the coaching staff is still busy assessing his progress, but things are looking good. It is no secret that the club are looking for new players and a new striker is on that list.”

Phiri's trial at Pirates was confirmed in the tweet below:

Pirates look to add quality to their squad

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Pirates are determined to build a strong squad that can push for multiple titles in a season.

The Soweto club could end the current season strong as they remain favourites to retain the Nedbank Cup and are also in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

In addition to the cup competitions, Pirates are 15 points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although they have four games in hand over their rivals.

Fans are excited by Phiri

Bucs supporters reacted on social media by saying they were excited by Phiri’s arrival while some had doubts.

Lungaka Lungs asked a question:

“Is this player a free agent?”

Khomotso Mischievouskid Hlongwane has doubts:

“It's been a while since we had a foreign striker who did well for Orlando Pirates. They all came and never really lived to the expectations.”

Mashila Phanuel Selapa is excited:

“Zambia once gave us Isaac Chansa, Austin Muwowo, Augustin Mulenga and Justin Shonga. Hopefully, he'll fit in well with our team.”

Thee Stanley has a good feeling:

“I have a good feeling about him, now we must loan Radiopane.”

Titus Tshokolo is a fan:

“Good striker and a goal machine. Welcome to Pirates Phiri, once and always.”

