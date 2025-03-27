Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have added another striker to their wishlist as they continue their search for new players ahead of the 2025/2026 season

Kruger United striker Bright Ndlovu has emerged as a possible target for Pirates who have also shown an interest in fellow NFD star Muzomuhle Khanyi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates need to aim higher than a striker from the lower divisions of local football

Orlando Pirates have shown an interest in a NFD striker as they aim to add more firepower to their squad for the 2025/2026 season.

Kruger United striker Bright Ndlovu, 24, has emerged as a target for Pirates after he scored four goals in 16 matches for the lower division side this season.

Ndlovu is not the only NFD striker that has been linked to Pirates after Hungry Lions star Muzomuhle Khanyi also landed on their radar this season.

Orlando Pirates add a new striker to their list

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Ndlovu is a target for the Soweto giants, who are still sweating on the future of head coach Jose Riveiro.

The source said:

“Orlando Pirates are looking to add more firepower to their squad for next season and they are open to bringing in a new striker. The feeling from scouts is that they admire him [Ndlovu] because of his strength and his ability with the ball which allows him to also drop into the midfield. There are a lot of options currently at the club so the club will take their time to choose the right player to fit into the squad.”

Pirates want to build a strong squad

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Pirates are determined to build a strong squad filled with quality options in each position.

The Soweto club has been linked with Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien and Polokwane City winger Oswin Appollis in their bid to build a title-winning squad.

In their striking department, Pirates could lose Monnapule Saleng, while top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa has set himself an ambitious target in his bid to earn a Bafana Bafana recall.

Fans want Pirates to aim higher

Local football fans reacted on social media to question Pirates’ pursuit of Ndlovu as they believe the Soweto giants should be targeting a more established player.

Hlathi Lisa Jambase said Pirates has enough strikers:

“We have Lepasa, Msezane and Radioman.”

Jay Javas asked a question:

“Who is this guy? We really need a prolific striker.”

TG Thobekile does not rate Ndlovu:

“No need for that one. We always sign players and loan them.”

Mohemi Mokoena said Pirates must be sure:

“The scouts must be sure who are they bringing. They can't just sign for the sake of it.”

Sandie Somuhle Dumisa warned Pirates:

“We don't need another Gilberto.”

Patrick Maswanganyi responds to fan chants

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi said he appreciates the fan’s chant of ‘Weh Tito’ every time he plays.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder said when he hears the chants, it drives him to be a better player for the Soweto giants.

