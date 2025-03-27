Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi responded to the ‘Weh Tito’ chants from the Bucs faithful while he struts his stuff on the field

Midfielder Maswanganyi is a fan favourite after impressive displays for the Soweto giants and Bafana Bafana

Local football fans reacted on social media by continuing the chant and showing love for the 26-year-old star

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi reacted to the ‘Weh Tito’ chants from the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana faithful.

The 26-year-old is a fan favourite among local supporters and said the chant helps push him to new levels on the pitch.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is a fan favourite among local supporters. Image: titogram.10.

During the 2024/2025 season, Maswanganyi placed his name into Pirates folklore by scoring a late penalty to win the Soweto derby, prompting one fan to reward him with money.

Patrick Maswanganyi loves the fan’s chants

Maswanganyi speaks in the tweet below:

According to the YouTube documentary, Bucs Camp, Masanwaganyi, who has attracted interest from overseas, said he loves the ‘Weh Tito’ chant and it pushes him to improve.

Maswanganyi said:

“I think when they start chanting it, most of the time indicates that they want me to start playing. They want to see the real Tito. They either start to sing after I do something and want more, it’s the same after I score, and I just feel like when they start singing that chant they mean ‘Go harder’, ‘Show us more energy’.”

Watch Maswanganyi make a young fan's day in the video below:

Maswanganyi aims for success at Pirates

As Pirates continue to push for success in the Nedbank Cup, CAF Champions League and PSL, Maswanganyi hopes to establish himself in the Bafana squad.

The midfielder has been a regular in Hugo Broos’ squad in recent squads but pulled out of the squad for March World Cup qualifiers through injury.

Maswanganyi is recovering from injury and hopes to be fit for Pirates’ Champions League quarterfinal match against Algerian log leaders MC Alger on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Patrick Maswanganyi is fighting for a place in the Orlando Pirates squad after recovering from injury. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Fans admire Maswanganyi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they admire Maswanganyi and have backed him to continue his progress for Pirates and Bafana.

Thëë Scottish Mphooww is a fan:

“He's a great player, only when he stops the tricks. Coach Riviero must not encourage it.”

Sicelo KB Vellem loves Tito:

“We love you Tito.”

Mthiya M Shandu continued the chant:

“Weh Tito, weh Tito.”

Zanele Mercedes backs Maswanganyi:

“We love you, Tito. Forget about the haters.”

Lebang Kgwasi is an admirer:

“I love you, boy. Do what is best, up the Bucs. The only team that matters most in my family.”

