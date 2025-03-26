Tottenham Hotspur prospect Samual Archer expressed a desire to play for Bafana Bafana after signing a senior contract with the EPL side

Archer, 18, was born and raised in England, but has a South African mother and has family living in Mzansi

Local football fans reacted on social media to question why Archer would want to play for Bafana while others said the teenager deserves a chance

Bafana Bafana could welcome a rising Premiership star to their ranks after a Tottenham Hotspur prospect said he wants to represent the country of his mother’s birth.

The teenage goalkeeper recently signed a senior contract at Spurs and is eligible to play for Bafana because his mother was born in Gauteng despite him being raised in England.

After signing a senior deal with Tottenham Hotspur, Samual Archer expressed a desire to play for Bafana Bafana. Image: tottenhamhotspur.com and sam_archer17/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Archer has risen through the ranks at Spurs and has captained their youth side before signing a senior deal with the side boasting stars such as James Maddison and Son Heung-min.

Samuel Archer wants to represent Bafana Bafana

Mahlangu speaks about Archer's intentions in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Themba Mahlangu of SA Foreign Legion Network, Archer expressed a despire to represent the Rainbow Nation over pushing for a place in England’s set-up.

Mahlangu said:

“I’ve spoken to Sam. He still has family in Gauteng. But Sam hasn’t visited SA yet. He told me he’s interested in playing for Bafana if there’s an opportunity.”

Archer is not the only English-based goalkeeper that could represent Bafana after Manchester United prospect Elyh Harrison also expressed an interest.

Archer celebrated his new contract on Instagram:

Bafana has quality goalkeeping options

Bafana’s current number one Ronwen Williams is not the side’s captain but is also a CAF Award winning shot-stopper and has recently returned from injury with a renewed vigour.

While Williams has established himself as the number one, Bafana has quality options in Sipho Chaine and Sage Stephens on the bench yet Broos might be tempted by the English prospects.

The Belgian coach could make many changes to his squad ahead of their potential place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although the club might suffer a point deduction during qualification.

Bafana Bafana could welcome new faces ahead of their potential appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Fans want Bafana to give Archer a chance

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Bafana should give Archer a chance but the Spurs prospect would have to prove himself in the lower ranks first.

Thando Lwana says Bafana needs options:

“In all honesty, we are extremely stretched when it comes to the goalkeeping department as a country. It is for this reason that even Itu feels he retired prematurely because we don't have any upcoming talents raising their hands to such that they pose a threat to Williams. I honestly feel we would be in danger if he got injured, a goalkeeper saves a penalty or two and we hype him as if he is up there with the best. This young boy must push because there's enough space and if he is good, he will get a call.”

Michael Moeti wants Archer:

“Perfect replacement for Williams when he retires.”

Khetha Sobahle Nkwanyana wants to give Archer a chance:

“Give him a chance in under 23, then see if he can play for Bafana!”

Mzansi Trendz made a suggestion:

“We will try him in the Cosafa and see if he is good enough, but after the World Cup.”

Mosepele Atisang said Archer wants to play at the World Cup:

“Just because we're about to qualify for the World Cup and he knows he won't make the England squad.”

Bafana star spends time with fans

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams took time out of training for the match against Benin to sign autographs for young fans.

Before Bafana celebrated a 2-0 victory over Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, goalkeeper Williams met with young Ivorian fans to sign autographs.

Source: Briefly News